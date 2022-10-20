CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US
Africa Melane spoke to Wits Business School professor, Jannie Rossouw, about the latest figures around the inflation rate and the consumer price index.
-
The rate of inflation went down and the CPI went up by 0.1% in September.
-
The inflation rate is now 7.5%.
The latest Consumer Price Index report stated that inflation went down by 0.1% to 7.5% while the consumer price index (CPI) went up by 0.1% in September.
The CPI is an index that measures the price level, while inflation looks at changes in the CPI over time.
According to Rossouw, the fact that inflation went down while the CPI went up simply means that the prices increased at a slightly lower rate.
While inflation is well outside the 3-6% preferred parameter, our 7.5% inflation rate is sitting much lower than some other countries in the world, such as the United Kingdom and the United States.
Rossouw said this is because the South African Reserve Bank began increasing interest rates at an earlier time than these other countries.
In my view, the South African Reserve Bank had the more pre-emptive approach to inflation, and we now see the success of this approach, with our rate of inflation better contained than in those countries.Jannie Rossouw, Wits Business School professor
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US
