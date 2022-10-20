'We had no choice', says Satawu on ending Transnet strike





Satawu has called off its two-week strike in the port and rail sector.

This after majority union Untu signed a wage deal with Transnet.

Satawu says it had no choice as the agreement was binding.

Satawu members during a Transnet strike in Pretoria on Wednesday, 12 October 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

It's been a catastrophic two weeks for South Africa's port and rail sector, but finally, workers will return to work today.

After initially refusing to accept the Transnet wage deal, trade union Satawu announced on Wednesday night that it had called off its strike.

Untu, the larger of the two unions, were the first to accept a three-year deal running from April 2022 to the end of March 2025. It will see workers getting a 6% increase in year one, a 5.5% increase in year two, and a 6% increase in year three.

An uncompromising Satawu branded this as a traitorous move, but has in the last 24 hours urged their members to leave the picket line.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Anele Kiet, Satawu deputy secretary-general, about the wage deal.

Section 22 of the Labour Relations Act says that if the majority signs an agreement, that agreement is extended to a minority. In this case, Untu is a majority and therefore the agreement binds Satawu. We had no choice but to return to work. Anele Kiet, Satawu deputy secretary-general

We will not sign the agreement. But we will continue to engage Transnet on areas where we believe we need to engage for the benefit of all employees. Anele Kiet, Satawu deputy secretary-general

According to estimates, the two-week strike cost the economy R14 billion.

Bulk mineral exporters have lost almost R815 million in potential revenue per day, while the fruit and vegetable industry has been dealt a major blow.

The berry industry says it lost almost R134 million weekly.

Small businesses, desperate for their imported goods sitting at ports, are buckling under the pressure.

Asked whether the strike was worth it, Kiet said the livelihood of workers outweighed the economy.

Workers have lost everything in this country... we can't afford anything. Why do we have to protect an economy that doesn't even benefit us. Workers have protected this economy during the hard lockdown and unfortunately, they had to fight for what they believe in. Anele Kiet, Satawu deputy secretary-general

