Century City train station a crime hotspot due to years of neglect
- Security around the Century City train station remains a problem.
- Crime, particularly muggings, continues to escalate.
- Residents are asking for more safety measures to be implemented.
Residents in Kensington and Facreton have for years complained about the deteriorating crime levels around Century City train station, but complaints continue to fall on deaf ears.
The station, which was opened ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, was hailed as something to be proud but over the past ten years, it has been badly neglected.
Despite residents' safety concerns, there's been no real security presence, with commuters falling victim to daily muggings and robberies.
Last week, a call to a CapeTalk guest dropped when as she was holding for the interview as she was held up by a robber in a white Golf who snatched her cell phone.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Viljoen, an executive member at Kensington and Factreton Residents and Ratepayers Association.
When we you walk across the station and go into the Century City side, its like a different world you're in. The Kensington-Facreton side has a huge amount of dirt and rubble from when it was built in 2010. This has grown into huge grass areas which allows criminals to take advantage.Mark Viljoen, Kensington and Factreton Residents and Ratepayers Association executive member
This [robberies] happens to so many residents... they have to go through Century City station because many people work at the mall. It's like the abnormal has become normal.Mark Viljoen, Kensington and Factreton Residents and Ratepayers Association executive member
The crime issue has been addressed, with various stakeholders such as the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and the City of Cape Town but it seems very little has been done to quell the situation.
Two security guards have been deployed to the traffic lights on the Century City side after children from Facretron were seen begging in the area.
Viljoen said a local NPO took the initiative to allocate four safety patrol officers to monitor the activity at the station in the morning.
Residents are so happy these guys are there because it makes them feel safe at the station.Mark Viljoen, Kensington and Factreton Residents and Ratepayers Association executive member
Scroll up for the interview.
