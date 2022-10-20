Are social media users looking for more authentic ways to share their lives?
Lester Kiewet spoke to managing director of HaveYouHeard Marketing, Kirsty Bisset, about online audiences moving towards authentic sharing.
Social media users are moving towards more intimate and authentic ways of sharing.
Apps that do not allow filtered, curated content are rising in popularity.
Many large social media platforms monetisation, highly filtered aesthetic and putting forward an image of a perfect life and according to Bisset, many audiences have had enough.
This has led to a rise in platforms that focus on closer and more real interactions with peers and in the creation of smaller unfiltered private profiles on mainstream apps.
These platforms and forums are helping users share a moment and opinions that are less curated and far more honest.Kirsty Bisset, managing director of HaveYouHeard Marketing
One such platform that has been blowing up is BeReal, a social media site that will send a prompt to users once per day at a random time and they will have two minutes to post a picture of themselves and what they’re doing.
Instead of forming itself like a traditional social media app, it works by sending direct photos to one another that are completely unedited, unfiltered and impromptu.Kirsty Bisset, managing director of HaveYouHeard Marketing
On this app, people can only load pictures that were taken in the moment on the in-app camera and it attempts to show a more realistic view of day-to-day life to connect with those you chose to share with.
Bisset said she sees these platforms as a step in the right direction to get people to start being more realistic and honest online.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : Pixabay.com
