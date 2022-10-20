Cape Town to host Formula E race in February
CAPE TOWN - It’s official. Cape Town is set to host a Formula E world championship race next year.
e-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world championship on 25 February 2023.
Our race location for Round 5 of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 👀— ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) October 19, 2022
Set to be one of the fastest tracks on the calendar, we can’t wait to race on the streets of Cape Town! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/DFIQq3Wfch
The City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee last year recommended that council support the upcoming Formula E race event, set to take place around the Cape Town Stadium.
Chairman of race promoters, e-Movement, Iain Banner: "We are extremely excited after three years of hard work to see the confirmation that Cape Town is on the season nine Formula E calendar for 25 February. It's something which we've been working hard towards."
Banner said that construction of the racing circuit around the Cape Town Stadium was nearing completion.
"Predicted to be one of the fastest, if the not the fastest, circuit on the Formula E calendar, so it's all to play for for Cape Town and South Africa and he race is our celebration at the end of our go Go Green Africa campaign, which will run annually as a means of pushing corporates and individuals to becoming green in the way that they conduct their lives."
This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town to host Formula E race in February
Source : @MercedesEQFE/Twitter
