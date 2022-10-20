'They're undermining our democracy,' says Allan Boesak on John Block debacle





-Dr Allan Boesak has called out government for "undermining democracy"

-Boesak and Minister Lindiwe Sisulu were denied access to visit former ANC politician John Block in prison

-Boesak has compared the Ramaphosa government to that of PW Botha's.

"If justice is selective, then justice is null and void".

Those were the words of anti-apartheid activist and reverend Dr Allan Boesak, in a scathing rebuke of Cyril Ramaphosa's government, after Correctional Services officials barred him and Minister Sisulu from visiting ANC member John Block in Upington prison on Tuesday.

Block is serving a 15-year sentence for fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Boesak said he was invited by Sisulu to offer a prayer for Block, whom he's known since the days of apartheid.

The visit had been prearranged by Sisulu, who was visiting in her personal capacity.

While the Department of Correctional Services maintains Block cannot be given special treatment, Boesak and Sisulu believe their denial to access him was politically manipulated.

Sisulu has called it a violation of human rights and has indicated she would support Block if he decided to sue the state.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Boesak about the controversy.

I said that I'm a minister of the gospel and had come there to pray for John Block and that was denied. That for me was a great shock. Dr Allan Boesak, anti apartheid activist

When I was kept in Goodwood prison, there was a group of pastors who would come in and pray for me. That was granted because it's a humanitarian thing to do. My job was not to visit him but just to pray for him. Dr Allan Boesak, anti apartheid activist

The snub left Boesak so incensed that he said the incident was a reminder of the very little difference between "Mr Ramaphosa's government and PW Botha's government".

During apartheid, clerics could not offer religious support to prisoners.

Asked on air if he stood by his remarks, Boesak said they were completely justified.

I wasn't talking about the general similarities on a daily basis. It is nothing for a democratic government pretending to be an open, responsive government to allow a minister to pray for 5 minutes. But they prohibited me. Dr Allan Boesak, anti apartheid activist

I wasn't going to make a political speech...I was going to pray. To be denied to pray, that is shocking. That is what the apartheid government did and our government must think about what this means. Dr Allan Boesak, anti apartheid activist

Boesak reiterated he'd seen Sisulu's written letter asking for permission to access the facility.

He added that the debacle undermines the trust of the public in democratic institutions.

The mistake they have made [correctional services] is to abuse the power of the positions they are in, to decide for themselves to withdraw the permission [to visit Block]. That kind of shenanigan is undermining our democracy. It's clear to me there must be some accountability taken. And instead, they lie about it. Dr Allan Boesak, anti apartheid activist

