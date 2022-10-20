Like ducks to water: NSRI's free swimming lesson initiative bags innovation gong
- The NSRI launched its first Survival Swimming Centre at a school in Riebeekp-Kasteel earlier this year.
- The initiative has just won the International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF) Award.
- The NSRI is offering free swimming lessons at various municipal swimming pools.
It's a worrying but perhaps not unsurprising statistic given the country's horrific drowning statistics, but just around 15% of South Africans are able to swim.
It's also perhaps not an unsurprising statistic given the inequality that exists here too.
But earlier this year, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) came up with an initiative to make swimming lessons accessible to those from underprivileged areas.
It launched its first survival swimming centre at Meiring Primary School in Riebeek-Kasteel.
Housed in a twelve-metre shipping container with a six-metre-long swimming pool, it gives underprivileged children access to a safe swimming pool and free swimming lessons.
And now that same initiative has just scooped an international award - the International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF) Award for innovation.
It’s an amazing win for the NSRI, especially being at the Southern Point of Africa to be up against some of the wealthiest rescue services in the world.Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager - National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)
In a place where most places provide swimming lessons as a business, the difference is that the NSRI is so generously sponsored by individuals, corporates, government, and trusts and can do things that other people can’t do. So, for example, we can offer free swimming lessons to children who can’t afford swimming lessons.Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager - National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)
Access to safe, clean water to learn to swim in is a real challenge, especially in the underprivileged parts of South Africa.Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager - National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)
The NSRI is no stranger to receiving IMRF Awards.
In 2016 they were runners-up for Outstanding Team Contribution, in recognition of their water safety lessons for children, and in 2018 their Pink Rescue Buoys won the Innovation and Technology section.
