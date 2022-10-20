Rocking the Daisies Lost & Found pics - comments on social media are hilarious
Rocking the Daises, one of the leading music festivals in South Africa which made a massive comeback this year, following postponement due to the pandemic, is back in the news.
This time around, the music festival is making headlines not because of Kehlani who was the main act, but due to the lost and found section.
Rocking the Daises took to Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok in a post and wrote:
‘Hey CPT Besties, Did you lose a little more than your voice and a few hours of beauty sleep. Click through to our Facebook gallery using our link-in-bio to view our #JWxRTD Lost & Found items.Once you’ve found your missing items, contact us on hello@rockingthedaisies.com or WhatsApp us on 082 443 5025 with a screenshot or (any form of valid verification) to arrange a collection of your long-lost loved item. Keep an eye on our socials for more info on our JHB lost & found.’
Losing your voice and a few hours of sleep is nothing in comparison to what was revealed being lost in the post. This includes bank cards; driver’s license and house keys just to name a few!
The comment section is what put the cherry on top of the cake as users revelled after seeing the lost items. Popular content creator, Erve Busaka commented ‘Everything is mine’. Another user asked ‘How did they drive home? ’
Little word of advice, make sure to check you have everything before leaving if you do intend to go next year! I’m sure you’d like to get home but hey the memories were made.
@rockingthedaisies Click through to our Facebook gallery, then contact us on hello@rockingthedaisies.com or WhatsApp us on 082 443 5025 to claim your belongings bestie. 🥹🫶 #festival #rockingthedaisies #JWxRTD ♬ Oh no, oh no, oh no, no no - Hip Hop
This article first appeared on KFM : Rocking the Daisies Lost & Found pics - comments on social media are hilarious
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_82904333_people-enjoying-live-music-concert-festival.html
