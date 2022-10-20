Nothing wrong with aggressive transformation: EE expert
A leaked document revealed that Dis-Chem CEO Ivan Saltzman had called on managers to improve the company’s employment equity profile and effect transformation.
In the letter - dated September 19, Saltzman said that after a recent review of the company's employment equity profile and BB-EEE verification, it was evident its transformation efforts were inadequate despite some inroads.
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed firm then issued a moratorium on the appointment of white individuals, including external appointments and internal promotions.
Dis-Chem has since withdrawn the wording of the controversial internal memo, but not the moratorium.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Marleen Potgieter - director at Equity Works about companies meeting their employment equity targets.
If you look at the percentage, 78% of white people are still represented at top management level... it's completely skewed. So there's nothing wrong with an aggressive and progressive approach to transformation in this country.Marleen Potgieter, director at Equity Works
The Employment Equity Act deters organisations from putting in place "absolute barriers' to the entry or promotion of anyone in companies - regardless of race, gender, age and other factors.
That's how this [communication] came across...that it's created an absolute barrier. What that does is it prevents you from hearing the best person for the job.Marleen Potgieter, director at Equity Works
If there are fair reasons for choosing, then there can never be unfair discrimination. If you create that barrier, you are hiring people for the sake of it and not looking at the skilled person.Marleen Potgieter, director at Equity Works
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes1903/fizkes190300852/118204569-millennial-employees-gathered-in-boardroom-for-training-black-boss-ceo-leader-leading-corporate-team.jpg
More from Local
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.Read More
‘I would only vote for the ANC if Lindiwe Sisulu became leader’ - Allan Boesak
Anti-apartheid activist Allan Boesak has recently expressed his unequivocal support for Lindiwe Sisulu ahead of the ANC's elective conference.Read More
Parents distressed over struggle to get children's IDs before matric exams
Barrack Street Home Affairs was chaotic on Friday as parents of matric learners are furious that they have been unable to get IDs for their children who are due to start exams.Read More
[WATCH] Russian oligarch sends insanely opulent R9bn superyacht to Cape Town
Vladimir Putin ally Alexei Mordashov’s gargantuan luxury yacht, "The Nord", is heading to Cape Town for safekeeping.Read More
Concern growing for teens missing from Stellenbosch since Friday
Leila Lees (18) and Ethan Kirkland (22) were reported missing from Stellenbosch on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Anti-GBV groups call for electoral reform as child rapist reinstated as mayor
Jeffery Donson has been reinstated as mayor of Kannaland after a vote of no confidence despite being a convicted child rapist.Read More
Video of German UCT student speaking fluent isiXhosa goes viral
Noah Baier, who hails from Frankfurt in Germany, has been learning isiXhosa while studying at UCT.Read More
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman.Read More
SA's next poet laureate? Meet Xabiso Vili, World Slam Poetry Championship winner
Xabiso Vili competed against 40 slammers from 37 countries to scoop the top prize at the World Poetry Slam Championships.Read More