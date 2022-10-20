Nothing wrong with aggressive transformation: EE expert





© fizkes/123rf.com

A leaked document revealed that Dis-Chem CEO Ivan Saltzman had called on managers to improve the company’s employment equity profile and effect transformation.

In the letter - dated September 19, Saltzman said that after a recent review of the company's employment equity profile and BB-EEE verification, it was evident its transformation efforts were inadequate despite some inroads.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed firm then issued a moratorium on the appointment of white individuals, including external appointments and internal promotions.

Dis-Chem has since withdrawn the wording of the controversial internal memo, but not the moratorium.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Marleen Potgieter - director at Equity Works about companies meeting their employment equity targets.

If you look at the percentage, 78% of white people are still represented at top management level... it's completely skewed. So there's nothing wrong with an aggressive and progressive approach to transformation in this country. Marleen Potgieter, director at Equity Works

The Employment Equity Act deters organisations from putting in place "absolute barriers' to the entry or promotion of anyone in companies - regardless of race, gender, age and other factors.

That's how this [communication] came across...that it's created an absolute barrier. What that does is it prevents you from hearing the best person for the job. Marleen Potgieter, director at Equity Works

If there are fair reasons for choosing, then there can never be unfair discrimination. If you create that barrier, you are hiring people for the sake of it and not looking at the skilled person. Marleen Potgieter, director at Equity Works

