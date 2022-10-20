K9 team sniffs out mandrax worth R2.5mn hidden in a car's false compartment





FILE: Knysna police confiscated 100 mandrax tablets and arrested a man was arrested for drug dealing on 16 July 2019. Picture: SAPS

The Western Cape's K9 unit has done it again.

The dogs with the best noses in the business have helped sniff out an estimated R2.5 million worth of mandrax, hidden inside a false compartment in a car pulled over by cops during a vehicle checkpoint on Wednesday.

A 59-year-old suspect - driving a silver Toyota Grande was pulled over after approaching the checkpoint.

Following the search and discovery of 50 packets of mandrax by the Hawks and the K9 team, the man was arrested for possession and dealing in illicit drugs.

R11 500 in cash was also seized.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Beaufort West Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

