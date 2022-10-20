Cape Winelands named among most beautiful autumnal places worldwide





The 'best in the world' awards just keep racking up for some of the Western Cape's hotspots.

This week, the Cape's Winelands have secured a spot on the '35 most beautiful autumnal places worldwide' list.

We may be heading into summer here in the Cape right now, but elsewhere in the globe the leaves, they are 'fallin' and creating Insta-worthy photo ops for photogs and travel lovers alike.

UK-based Eden’s Gate has collated the list from photo-sharing platform Pinterest.

Based on the total number of pins and boards, the list ranks the most spectacular traveller-approved autumnal hotspots globally.

The Winelands, known of course for its exceptional wine, breath-taking beauty and vine-woven valleys, has a total of 22,523 Pinterest pins and 378 boards.

Topping the list of the most beautiful autumnal hotspots around the world is Seoul in South Korea, followed by Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany and in at number 3, the Loire Valley in France.

