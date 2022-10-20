Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga





Germany is about to legalise dagga for recreational use.

It will allow for sales in licenced shops, but a ban on advertising will be in place.

According to a plan by Burkhard Blienert, Germany's commissioner on narcotic drugs, the purchase and possession of up to 20 grams of dagga by adults would become legal.

The government will allow each adult to legally grow two dagga trees at home.

Germany, in 2016, legalised the sale of dagga for medicinal use by pharmacies.

Blienert’s plan allows only the sale of dagga produced in Germany.

Germany is the largest economy in the EU and Germans are among the largest dagga consumers in the world.

