Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga
Germany is about to legalise dagga for recreational use.
It will allow for sales in licenced shops, but a ban on advertising will be in place.
According to a plan by Burkhard Blienert, Germany's commissioner on narcotic drugs, the purchase and possession of up to 20 grams of dagga by adults would become legal.
RELATED: South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry – Ramaphosa
The government will allow each adult to legally grow two dagga trees at home.
Germany, in 2016, legalised the sale of dagga for medicinal use by pharmacies.
Blienert’s plan allows only the sale of dagga produced in Germany.
Germany is the largest economy in the EU and Germans are among the largest dagga consumers in the world.
RELATED: Uber Eats starts delivering marijuana to homes in Canada
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_130270838_cannabis-plant-with-german-flag-in-the-background.html?vti=nsw3d2gy74wyosl7q4-1-6
More from Business
Cape Town will soon start taking the train again - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
If Hill-Lewis gets his way, the Mother City will soon have an integrated public transport system with rail as its backbone.Read More
Lack of unity may hurt public servants in wage hike talks - labour law expert
Public Servants Association (PSA) on Monday warned of strike action following the rejection of a 3% wage increase from government.Read More
'I used to DJ for pocket money and get R300' - Thebe Magone on his music journey
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to kwaito musician Thebe Magone about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
[REVIEW] There's A LOT of tech in the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro S line
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
What to expect from Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Professor Raymond Parsons, economist at North West University Business School.Read More
What should we expect from Rishi Sunak as UK's new Prime Minister?
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, portfolio manager at Ninety-One.Read More
'More needs to be done to assist whistleblowers', says local advocacy group
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Ben Theron, director at The Whistleblower House.Read More
[WATCH] Russian oligarch sends insanely opulent R9bn superyacht to Cape Town
Vladimir Putin ally Alexei Mordashov’s gargantuan luxury yacht, "The Nord", is heading to Cape Town for safekeeping.Read More
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime
Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city.Read More
More from World
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies
Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria.Read More
[WATCH] Dramatic footage of Russian pilot ejecting before warplane crashes
In what is probably a world-first, footage of a Russian pilot ejecting from a fighter jet over Ukraine.Read More
How Western media's framing of Africa impacts more than just global perception
Western rhetoric used to describe non-Western countries, particularly African countries, commonly use words like 'tribe' and 'ethnic' to describe situations happening on the continent.Read More
War crime: Russia carries on destroying Ukraine’s electricity grid
Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure continued Monday, after destroying a third of Ukraine’s power stations last week.Read More
[WATCH] China’s former leader Hu Jintao physically removed from CPC Congress
Hu Jintao, who was less of a “strongman” than Xi Jinping, has since disappeared.Read More
Rishi Sunak the frontrunner to take over as British prime minister
Following former British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s resignation, the race to find her replacement will come to a head on Monday.Read More
Chinese livid after girl forced into COVID-19 quarantine dies
Censors have rubbished reports of her death, but not before videos posted by her parents were shared across the country.Read More
'Growing talk that Boris Johnson may replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister'
Liz Truss was Prime Minister for a shorter time than the campaign that got her there.Read More
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday.Read More