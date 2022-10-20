Get in touch with the history of Cape Town with the Art Deco walking tour
Lester Kiewit spoke to heritage architect - Dr André van Graan who is conducting another Art Deco walking tour in Cape Town.
-
The tour will take place on 26 October.
-
Tickets cost R350.
The Art Deco walking tour can give Capetonians an opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty and the history of the city’s architecture.
Art Deco is a particular style of architecture, product design and visual design that became popular in the 1920s and 1930s and Van Graan would like to highlight some of the testaments to this style in Cape Town.
The CBD particularly has an incredibly good stock of Art Deco buildings.Dr André van Graan, heritage architect
Van Graan said this style is significant in that it contributed to the way ordinary people experienced the city especially in globally difficult times.
The walk is scheduled for Wednesday 26 October at 5:15pm and will start at Mullers, 104 Longmarket St just off Church Sq in central Cape Town.
Listen to the audio above for more.
