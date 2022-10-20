Get in touch with the history of Cape Town with the Art Deco walking tour

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:05
Solly Moeng & Freedom of Expression
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Solly Moeng
Today at 11:35
Taste Test Tuesday: DNA Café & Eatery
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Adele Smith
Today at 15:20
Body neutrality – what is it and how can it lead to a more positive body image?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Viren Swarmi
Today at 15:40
Birds of South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Riley
Today at 16:05
Qatar and The World Cup
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Simon Chadwick
Today at 16:20
Academic says business schools need to start producing activists
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jon Foster-Pedley
Today at 16:33
Haven says Daily Maverick piece on Mamre horses is way off the mark
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gillian McCulloch
Today at 17:05
The DA refusal to consider EFF coalition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst
Today at 17:45
Profile/Music interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin MacGregor
No Items to show
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Coconut Kelz creator among Africans to benefit from R100k Spotify podcast fund The podcast creator behind the satirical 'Kelz' is among 13 African beneficiaries who'll benefit from the Africa Podcast Fund. 25 October 2022 8:53 AM
'Ban Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov from docking his superyacht in Cape Town' Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says it would be shameful to allow the opulent yacht in Cape Town for safekeeping. 25 October 2022 8:44 AM
Tazne van Wyk murder trial highlights horrifying violence against children in SA The dangers facing children have been brought to focus as the Western Cape High Court prepares for judgement on the murder of Tazn... 25 October 2022 8:30 AM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents... 24 October 2022 11:42 AM
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 24 October 2022 8:54 AM
Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to reflect on what actions his Cabinet would take against perpetrators of... 24 October 2022 5:27 AM
View all Politics
Lack of unity may hurt public servants in wage hike talks - labour law expert Public Servants Association (PSA) on Monday warned of strike action following the rejection of a 3% wage increase from government. 25 October 2022 6:34 AM
'I used to DJ for pocket money and get R300' - Thebe Magone on his music journey Motheo Khoaripe speaks to kwaito musician Thebe Magone about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People'... 24 October 2022 7:06 PM
[REVIEW] There's A LOT of tech in the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro S line Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 24 October 2022 6:11 PM
View all Business
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
Should Cape Town encourage 'semigration' despite its own challenges? On 23 October, the Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies hosted a 'Move Down to Cape Town Expo' but should this be encourage... 25 October 2022 8:41 AM
Global outage hits WhatsApp Popular message service WhatsApp is experiencing a major outage, with local users and others from India reporting that they're una... 25 October 2022 7:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
View all Sport
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her 'Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
War crime: Russia carries on destroying Ukraine's electricity grid Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure continued Monday, after destroying a third of Ukraine's power stations last week. 24 October 2022 1:02 PM
[WATCH] China's former leader Hu Jintao physically removed from CPC Congress Hu Jintao, who was less of a "strongman" than Xi Jinping, has since disappeared. 24 October 2022 11:00 AM
Rishi Sunak the frontrunner to take over as British prime minister Following former British Prime Minister Liz Truss's resignation, the race to find her replacement will come to a head on Monday. 24 October 2022 9:49 AM
View all World
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city. 22 October 2022 11:15 AM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'We're not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
View all Opinion
Get in touch with the history of Cape Town with the Art Deco walking tour

20 October 2022 9:01 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
architecture
Art deco building
Walking Tour

Those interested in history and architecture of Cape Town can participate in another upcoming Art Deco walking tour.

Lester Kiewit spoke to heritage architect - Dr André van Graan who is conducting another Art Deco walking tour in Cape Town.

  • The tour will take place on 26 October.

  • Tickets cost R350.

FILE: Dr André van Graan is hosting an Art Deco walking tour with Culture Connect SA. Picture: Culture Connect SA/Facebook
FILE: Dr André van Graan is hosting an Art Deco walking tour with Culture Connect SA. Picture: Culture Connect SA/Facebook

The Art Deco walking tour can give Capetonians an opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty and the history of the city’s architecture.

Art Deco is a particular style of architecture, product design and visual design that became popular in the 1920s and 1930s and Van Graan would like to highlight some of the testaments to this style in Cape Town.

The CBD particularly has an incredibly good stock of Art Deco buildings.

Dr André van Graan, heritage architect

Van Graan said this style is significant in that it contributed to the way ordinary people experienced the city especially in globally difficult times.

The walk is scheduled for Wednesday 26 October at 5:15pm and will start at Mullers, 104 Longmarket St just off Church Sq in central Cape Town.

Listen to the audio above for more.




More from Lifestyle

Netflix's 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. Picture: @Netflix/Twitter.com

'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster

25 October 2022 9:05 AM

In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Diego Vito Cervo/123rf

Coconut Kelz creator among Africans to benefit from R100k Spotify podcast fund

25 October 2022 8:53 AM

The podcast creator behind the satirical 'Kelz' is among 13 African beneficiaries who'll benefit from the Africa Podcast Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: handmadepictures/123rf.com

Should Cape Town encourage 'semigration' despite its own challenges?

25 October 2022 8:41 AM

On 23 October, the Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies hosted a 'Move Down to Cape Town Expo' but should this be encouraged?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

Global outage hits WhatsApp

25 October 2022 7:53 AM

Popular message service WhatsApp is experiencing a major outage, with local users and others from India reporting that they're unable to send or receive messages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An ideal plank should be held for one minute. Picture: Taco Fleur from Pixabay

Fitness 101: How to perfect the plank

25 October 2022 5:45 AM

Summer is right around the corner and if you are training to get that summer strength, the perfect plank could be just what you need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Award-winning actor and writer Leslie Jordan died on Monday, 24 October at age 67. Picture: Twitter.

Award-winning actor Leslie Jordan dies in car crash

25 October 2022 5:00 AM

The late Leslie Jordan was many things to many people: a comedian, a character actor, an amateur musician, an Instagram sensation, and a gay icon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @carteblanchetv/Twitter.

A look into the memorable Vodacom Yebo Gogo Ads decades later

24 October 2022 4:09 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Carte Blanche producer Sophia Phirippides.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Belthazar Restaurant & Wine Bar in Cape Town. Picture: facebook.com/BelthazarRestaurant/

What to expect from the reopening of Cape Town fave, Belthazar

24 October 2022 3:20 PM

Cape Town is welcoming back a city favourite, Belthazar Restaurant & Wine Bar, on 1 November after it closed down in 2020 because of the COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © dvsakharov/123rf.com

Free concert series returns to Silo District at V & A Waterfront this summer

24 October 2022 12:27 PM

The Silo Concerts will take place every first Friday of the month at 7pm, with the first one starting on 4 November 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: milkos / 123rf

How your parents' relationship affects your love life - and how to fix it

24 October 2022 11:59 AM

Aubrey Masango speaks to relationship coach Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane about the impact of our primary caregivers' relationships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

