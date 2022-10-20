October tax deadline looms and is closing earlier than usual
Africa Melane is joined by The Tax Technician's Mogamat Amien West to talk about the October tax deadline and what you should know.
The 2022 Individual Filing Season is closing earlier than usual, with the deadline set for Monday, 24 October 2022.
Non-provisional taxpayers who did not get an auto-assessment and are required to file, have until 24 October to do so.
Provisional taxpayers, as well as trust submissions, have until 23 January 2023 to file their returns.
SARS has also been on a crackdown on non-compliance this year, instituting new units that target specific taxpayers with high networths or those suspected of being involved in financial crime.
The refund system is much better. After a few days after submitting tax returns, refunds get paid out. All the information from SARS has already been verified by third party service providers.Mogamat Amien West, The Tax Technician
Among the common problems for tax payers this year was the 40-day window to make changes to auto-assessed clients.
Quite a few clients did not inform us that they'd been auto assessed. So that becomes a problem to return an amended return. It means you have to go a different route to get the return corrected. We need to either go through a notice of objection to tell SARS the exact circumstances of your return. Or we use a voluntary disclosure programme where we try and mitigate underestimation penalties.Mogamat Amien West, The Tax Technician
There are certain individuals who have variable income, like commission earners, director's income or people that earn a rental income. Not all that information may have been provided to SARS. Hence the difference between what is pre-populated and what SARS does not know just yet.Mogamat Amien West, The Tax Technician
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ayo88/ayo881504/ayo88150400026/39056435-closeup-of-computer-keyboard-with-tax-return-button.jpg
More from Local
'Helping matric learners at Home Affairs in non-negotiable'
Chaos ensued at Home Affairs in Barrack Street after parents were told they could not collect IDs for matric students starting exams.Read More
Women farmworkers demand to benefit from the land - WFP
The National Farm Worker Platform is taking place to give relevant stakeholders to address critical issues in the industry.Read More
GBV and violence against children issues have no political commitment: Activist
Violence against women and children has been brought to focus after a convicted child rapist was reinstated as mayor in Kannaland.Read More
Cape Town will soon start taking the train again - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
If Hill-Lewis gets his way, the Mother City will soon have an integrated public transport system with rail as its backbone.Read More
How Western media's framing of Africa impacts more than just global perception
Western rhetoric used to describe non-Western countries, particularly African countries, commonly use words like 'tribe' and 'ethnic' to describe situations happening on the continent.Read More
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster
In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
Coconut Kelz creator among Africans to benefit from R100k Spotify podcast fund
The podcast creator behind the satirical 'Kelz' is among 13 African beneficiaries who'll benefit from the Africa Podcast Fund.Read More
'Ban Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov from docking his superyacht in Cape Town'
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says it would be shameful to allow the opulent yacht in Cape Town for safekeeping.Read More
Tazne van Wyk murder trial highlights horrifying violence against children in SA
The dangers facing children have been brought to focus as the Western Cape High Court prepares for judgement on the murder of Tazne van Wyk.Read More