"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour
Clarence Ford chatted to Bianca Del Rio, ahead of her Cape Town performance.
After a two year hiatus, American drag queen extraordinaire Bianca del Rio returns to the stage in her statement stilettos for a night of belly-aching laughter.
The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC.
Del Rio is the winner of season six of RuPaul’s Drag Race and was the first drag queen to headline at Wembley Arena.
The New York Times labelled her the “Joan Rivers of the Drag World" because of her in-your-face fierce, funny and cheeky sense of humour.
Del Rio has starred in films on streaming sites Netflix and Hulu, is a best-selling author and has a West End hit musical 'Everybody’s Talking About Jamie' to her name.
And she's also ventured into the entrepreneurial world with her sought-after make-up remover - Amazon’s top-selling beauty product.
The great thing about being a drag queen is that no matter where you go, the gays show up. I've done three separate tours here before and the audience energy is amazing. Since the pandemic, I've found the audiences to be so energised and waiting for entertainment.Bianca Del Rio, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6
The larger-than-life comic recalls a rather crazy night out with some of Cape Town's drag queens a few years ago.
We went to a bar with several drag queens and in true South African fashion, I drank too much to even remember who I met or how I got out of there. But that meant I had a good time.Bianca Del Rio, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6
Next year will mark Del Rio's 27th year of drag - a lifetime for anyone in this form of art.
It's been the most rewarding because I get to travel the world and do shows. The travel is challenging sometimes as it takes a lot of your life. I don't know when it's going to end but things are pretty good. So ask me in five years.Bianca Del Rio, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6
As for what Capetonians can look forward to in her upcoming show, Del Rio said "expected the unexpected".
We discuss everything in the show from politics, entertainment and drag. If the pandemic has shown us anything, it's shown us that we need to get out of the house and laugh. It's not for the faint-hearted but it's one of those places where you can laugh with me, laugh at me and we laugh at ourselves. Things could be much worse.Bianca Del Rio, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
