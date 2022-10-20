Pit Bull Federation SA criticised govt for not enforcing laws to regulate breed
Africa Melane spoke to Lins Rautenbach, spokesperson at the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA).
The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa has criticised the government for not enforcing laws to regulate the breed.
There is a growing call for the ban after a series of pit bull attacks, especially involving children.
The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation is one of the groups that started a petition in a bid to regulate and castrate pit bulls in South Africa.
Rautenbach added that despite the support for regulation, the onus was on government to stop the carnage.
We want the ministers of police (Bheki Cele) and agriculture (Thoko Didiza) to clear up for us whose job it has been for almost 30 years to enforce this law, which never happened.Lins Rautenbach, Spokesperson - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa
On their watch, children have died, breadwinners have died... We are 100% for the regulation of only power breeds but it doesn’t address the problem of the law being enforced.Lins Rautenbach, Spokesperson - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa
This article first appeared on 702 : Pit Bull Federation SA criticised govt for not enforcing laws to regulate breed
