Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis calls for nominations to honour exceptional citizens





Clarence Ford spoke to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the nomination process for these honours.

People can submit nominations for these honours by 15 December .

These are designed to honour people who have done something exceptional for their community.

FILE: Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: @geordinhl/Twitter

The purpose of the Civic Honours is to honour exceptional persons who have achieved incredible things in their field, displayed incredible bravery or brought international acclaim to Cape Town.

We know that there are so many of these kinds of people in our communities and they deserve to be honoured. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

The most prestigious of these honours is the Freedom of the City which has previously been awarded to former President Nelson Mandela, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, Ahmed Kathrada among others.

Other honours include the Mayor's Medal, Signing of the Civic Honours Book, and Freedom of Entry into the City.

Anyone who wants to nominate an individual can send a motivational letter to civic.honours@capetown.gov.za by 15 December.

Listen to the audio above for more.