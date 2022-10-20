Dogs living in faeces rescued from locked box, owner facing criminal charges
SPCA inspectors have described the 'overwhelming' stench coming from the locked small wooden box in which they rescued two dogs in Valhalla Park recently.
The team from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA had to use bolt cutters to rescue the animals from the box where they were permanently confined.
The animal welfare organisation says the dogs lived in darkness, with inadequate ventilation.
“They also had to live in their own faeces. The stench when we opened the box was overwhelming,” says Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse.
Pieterse says despite having tried to educate the owner on a previous visit to the property, they found the same conditions when they returned for a follow-up check.
"We have now confiscated the animals and are laying criminal charges of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act.”
New homes will be sought for the animals once the legal formalities have been completed.
“If this was summer, it’s highly likely those dogs would have died a terrible death in that box. Thankfully, we got to them in time," added Pieterse.
