South African roads now have 25 million potholes, up from 15 million in 2017
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
There are about 25 million potholes on South African roads, according to the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).
In 2017, there were 15 million potholes on our roads.
Sanral estimates it costs between R700 and R1500 per square kilometre to fix a pothole, depending on its size.
RELATED: Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains…
In Joburg… potholes are definitely on their agenda, along with electricity and water that is not there anymore… We’re quite spoiled in Cape Town… In general, it’s not like in Joburg…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Some communities… are fixing potholes themselves…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63153574_large-deep-pothole-in-montreal-street-canada-.html?vti=mvlhl5dlb31kscdqq9-1-8
More from Business
'I used to DJ for pocket money and get R300' - Thebe Magone on his music journey
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to kwaito musician Thebe Magone about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
[REVIEW] There's A LOT of tech in the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro S line
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
What to expect from Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Professor Raymond Parsons, economist at North West University Business School.Read More
What should we expect from Rishi Sunak as UK's new Prime Minister?
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, portfolio manager at Ninety-One.Read More
'More needs to be done to assist whistleblowers', says local advocacy group
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Ben Theron, director at The Whistleblower House.Read More
[WATCH] Russian oligarch sends insanely opulent R9bn superyacht to Cape Town
Vladimir Putin ally Alexei Mordashov’s gargantuan luxury yacht, "The Nord", is heading to Cape Town for safekeeping.Read More
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime
Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city.Read More
DStv, Dis-Chem, Netflix… all featured in the 10 most-read articles of the week
It’s interesting and revealing; this list of the most popular articles of the past week on CapeTalk.Read More
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and more - on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
NPA anti- corruption unit now permanent - will it solve corruption indefinitely?
To further strengthen the current anti-corruption capabilities, the Investigating Directorate (ID) will be established as a permanent entity within the NPA’, the full report wrote.Read More
Meet Brian Daniels who walked 440km for charity
Tracey Lange chats to Brian Daniels who fulfilled his dream of walking to raise money for the Red Cross Children’s Hospital.Read More
Free concert series returns to Silo District at V & A Waterfront this summer
The Silo Concerts will take place every first Friday of the month at 7pm, with the first one starting on 4 November 2022.Read More
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.Read More
‘I would only vote for the ANC if Lindiwe Sisulu became leader’ - Allan Boesak
Anti-apartheid activist Allan Boesak has recently expressed his unequivocal support for Lindiwe Sisulu ahead of the ANC's elective conference.Read More
Parents distressed over struggle to get children's IDs before matric exams
Barrack Street Home Affairs was chaotic on Friday as parents of matric learners are furious that they have been unable to get IDs for their children who are due to start exams.Read More
[WATCH] Russian oligarch sends insanely opulent R9bn superyacht to Cape Town
Vladimir Putin ally Alexei Mordashov’s gargantuan luxury yacht, "The Nord", is heading to Cape Town for safekeeping.Read More
Concern growing for teens missing from Stellenbosch since Friday
Leila Lees (18) and Ethan Kirkland (22) were reported missing from Stellenbosch on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Anti-GBV groups call for electoral reform as child rapist reinstated as mayor
Jeffery Donson has been reinstated as mayor of Kannaland after a vote of no confidence despite being a convicted child rapist.Read More