South African roads now have 25 million potholes, up from 15 million in 2017





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

There are about 25 million potholes on South African roads, according to the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

In 2017, there were 15 million potholes on our roads.

Sanral estimates it costs between R700 and R1500 per square kilometre to fix a pothole, depending on its size.

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

In Joburg… potholes are definitely on their agenda, along with electricity and water that is not there anymore… We’re quite spoiled in Cape Town… In general, it’s not like in Joburg… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Some communities… are fixing potholes themselves… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.