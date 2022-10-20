South African roads now have 25 million potholes, up from 15 million in 2017

Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 05:50
Small Businesses are on the road to recovery
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Arifa Parker - CEO at Western Cape Business Opportunities Forum
Today at 06:25
U-Turn Homeless celebrates 25 years of service
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Ray Knighton-Fitt - Director at U-Turn
Today at 06:40
What the hack?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Naz Consulting International
Today at 06:55
MEC Maynier on matric pledge and why it is needed
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Maynier
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Public servants ready for strike action over wage increase
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Claude Naicker
Today at 07:20
Child safety in focus as Tazne trial prepares for judgment
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Christina Nomdo - Western Cape Commissioner for Children at ...
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:56
The Hood Hang Out...with Yanga Qinga
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yanga Qinga
Today at 08:21
Africa should write about Europe, the way Europe writes about Africa
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Patrick Gathara
Today at 09:15
Mayor wants to get Capetonians back on trains
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 09:40
Gender activist on Jeffrey Donson back as mayor of Kannaland
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Lebo Ramafoko
Today at 10:05
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Home Affairs
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 11:05
Solly Moeng & Freedom of Expression
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Solly Moeng
Today at 11:35
Taste Test Tuesday: DNA Café & Eatery
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Adele Smith
Today at 15:20
Body neutrality – what is it and how can it lead to a more positive body image?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Viren Swarmi
No Items to show
South African roads now have 25 million potholes, up from 15 million in 2017

20 October 2022 10:00 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
SANRAL
Potholes
Road infrastructure
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford

Sanral shared the shocking statistic at a conference in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

There are about 25 million potholes on South African roads, according to the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

In 2017, there were 15 million potholes on our roads.

Sanral estimates it costs between R700 and R1500 per square kilometre to fix a pothole, depending on its size.

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com
© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

RELATED: Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains…

In Joburg… potholes are definitely on their agenda, along with electricity and water that is not there anymore… We're quite spoiled in Cape Town… In general, it's not like in Joburg…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Some communities… are fixing potholes themselves…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.




