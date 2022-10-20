Shelter Indaba highlights the need for more collaboration to fight GBV





Clarence Ford chats to Bernadine Bachar - the director at Saartjie Baartman Centre.

-The 2022 GBV Shelter Indaba seeks to look at the challenges facing shelters offering protection to GBV survivors

-NGOs are asking for greater collaboration with government

-Underfunding remains a huge problem

FILE: Women and children across the country are regularly being abused and killed. Picture: Pixabay

Gender-Based Violence shelters are often the first places to provide protection to women and children seeking safety from abuse, but yet receive little support from government.

And while GBV and femicide have been declared the second pandemic in South Africa, more efforts are needed to support the NGO sector.

These are among the main talking points at this year's GBV Shelter Indaba, hosted by the Department of Social Development, in partnership with the National Shelter Movement of South Africa.

Some of the key issues emanate from the first National Shelter Movement Indaba held in November last year, which included a solution-based comprehensive and holistic services for healing and emotional recovery for victims of GBV and femicide.

This year's event is themed 'advocacy, collaboration and leadership'.

Clarence Ford chats to Bernadine Bachar - the director at Saartjie Baartman Centre to understand the challenges facing the sector.

This [indaba] is about speaking to the relevant government departments to hold them accountable for services that shelters need to provide to survivors of gender based violence and to make our services enhanced through shelters. Bernadine Bachar, director at Saartjie Baartman Centre

The Department of Social Development funds only 30% of the organisation's operational costs, which place added pressure on the centre to stay afloat.

Bachar has to raise an additional R12 million every year to keep the doors open.

The centre offers beds, psycho-social counselling services for women and their children, ECD services for children and legal assistance for women who need to get their protection, divorce and maintenance orders. We have a child protection programme that goes out into our communities and speaks to children in schools about bullying, domestic violence and consent. We also have a substance abuse programme for women that are survivors of GBV and are substance dependent. Bernadine Bachar, director at Saartjie Baartman Centre

Bachar said there is a serious need for more shelters, adequate funding and uniform funding, as the funding models across the country are vastly different.

The national shelter movement and GBV advocacy groups are seeking greater collaboration with government stakeholders to effectively render their services.

When a woman comes into a shelter, she should be afforded the opportunity of directly getting services from SAPS. We want to have the support from the health department so she can have medical examinations and treatments. If her documents are lost or stolen, we can go to home affairs to ask for assistance. Bernadine Bachar, director at Saartjie Baartman Centre

