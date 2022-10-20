Top of OUR class: Local school narrowly misses out on 'World's Best' prize
Having made the entire country proud with its inclusion as a finalist in the top three World’s Best School awards, Pinelands North Primary in Cape Town has narrowly missed out on the top prize.
The winners were announced on Wednesday as part of World Education Week.
In June, the school, often called the Red School by locals, was announced as one of the top 10 finalists in the category “Overcoming Adversity”.
Its inclusive environment, and recognition of learners’ unique needs and potential, caught the attention of the T4 Education judges.
It's also known as one of the country’s leading institutions for fostering inclusivity in education.
The fact that we have made it to the top 3, we’re exceptionally very proud too. We are the top school in South Africa out of 300 000 schools all around the world that entered this competition, so we’re very proud to come in the top 3.Ann Morton, Principal - Pinelands North Primary
Morton took to the school's Facebook page after the winners were announced to thank T4 and to congratulate the winning school in their catergory:
Check out the video below
The World’s Best School Prizes identify, recognise, and celebrate schools’ leading and innovative practices that have had a real impact on the lives of their students and of their community.
The five winning schools will share the $250,000 award.
Extending its congratulations to the winner in the same category, the Western Cape Ministry of Education said:
"We congratulate Project Shelter Wakadogo in Gulu, Uganda, on winning the category’s prize. They have done incredible and inspiring work in difficult social circumstances, transforming lives through education."
RELATED: Cape Town school shortlisted for World’s Best School prize
Source : smolaw11/123rf.com
