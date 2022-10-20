Sober October: how do you know if you need a dependency check?
Clarence Ford spoke to the founder of Tribe Sober Janet Gourand about how a Sober October (or any other month) can help you keep your alcohol usage in check.
-
Going sober for one month can help someone check if they are dependent on alcohol.
-
Drinking has become so normalised that some people may not realise they have a problem.
Gourand recommends that any person who drinks socially and semi regularly should commit to taking one month to be fully sober.
I like people to take a complete break now and again, a break of a month, is because it is a dependence check.Janet Gourand, founder of Tribe Sober
She said that if one is unable to handle going a single month without having an alcoholic drink, this could indicate a problem as 20% of social drinkers do become dependent.
Taking a break from drinking for one month can have significant health and economic benefits and can help ensure that the occasional drink does not develop into something more sinister.
Alcohol is so toxic that just taking a month will really benefit your health.Janet Gourand, founder of Tribe Sober
If you are drinking semi-regularly going cold turkey can be a challenge.
In this regard, Gourand recommends making a list to remind yourself why you are taking a break, making a plan for cravings, exercising and staying busy to make the detox more manageable.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39198944_alcohol-drinks-on-a-bar-in-a-restaurant.html
