Why this Capetonian chose to pursue a career in sustainable development





Pippa Hudson speaks to 25-year-old postgraduate student in Sustainable Development at the University of Stellenbosch - Hannah Hopper, about her passion for sustainability and the work she is doing in the field.

Hopper is one of the young people working to make a difference in the world having worked for a variety of NGOs centred around sustainable development and currently pursuing a postgraduate diploma in the field with Stellenbosch.

Sustainable development is a fairly new field that operates on a transdisciplinary basis that blends together the worlds of business, sciences, philosophy, and psychology.

Hopper says that it looks at everything from agriculture to sustainable cities to even belief systems around the world about human existence.

Her passion lies in agriculture and education which is highlighted by her current passion project with an NGO that works with kids aged nine to 11 in an afterschool programme that educates them on the importance of sustainability.

Hopper is hopeful that she will make a difference in the world, even in times when things look bleak.

I wouldn't be doing this, otherwise... I care so much about our planet and the people that live on it and ensuring a just and sustainable future for young children - that's why I like working with kids, to prepare them for the future they are facing... It can be hard to hold on to hope but when I work with kids, their enthusiasm and passion for the topic gives me the inspiration to keep going. Hannah Hopper, postgraduate student in sustainable development - University of Stellenbosch

