Capitec's new loyalty programme unseats FNB's eBucks at SA Loyalty Awards
- The SA Loyalty Awards are a big deal considering how South Africans love their loyalty programmes says Wendy Knowler
- The consumer ninja (who is on the judging panel) gives a rundown of this years winners
There were big upsets in the recently announced South African Loyalty Awards.
Is this a big deal? Yes, says Wendy Knowler, considering how we love loyalty programmes. (She is on the judging panel herself)
74% of economically active South Africans use these programmes and belong to 8.7 of them on average, according to the 2021 Truth & BrandMapp Loyalty Whitepaper.
There are 19 categories in the Awards, but the two most hotly contested are retail and financial services the consumer journo says.
Criteria range from from customer benefits to impact on the business and use of technology.
Knowler says there were upsets in both the retail and financial services categories.
In both 2019 and 2020, Clicks Clubcard won the retail award and FNB Ebucks the financial services one.
Last year, the Checkers Xtra Savings programme beat out Clicks while FNB held on to the Financial Services award for the third year in a row.
This time around the Shoprite Group’s Xtra Savings programme scooped the Retail Award and FNB eBucks was finally unseated in the Financial Services category.
Capitec stormed to the top with its "Live Better, Spend Better" programme.
Within 12 months 'Live Better' grew from a concept to a fully-fledged digitally-led programme with over 7 million registered clients... At the awards presentation I can tell you there was a large yelp of glee from the Capitec table... because eBucks wasn't very far behind...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Shoprite Checkers' reward system is also instant, at the till... They built their whole programme on simplicity, transparency and meaningful value. They have 24 million members...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
See the full list of winners below:
Source : Pixabay.com
