Clicks profits up by a third, as more customers come in for COVID vaccinations
- The Clicks Group has posted stellar results, despite the impact of the July 2021 civil unrest and intensified load shedding
- The Group is planning to accelerate its growth plan with more new stores and pharmacies
Clicks has reported a surge in annual earnings, driven by a recovery in beauty product sales and a rise in COVID vaccinations.
Group turnover was up 6% to R39.6 billion, according to the Group's results for the year to end-August 2022.
Retail sales grew by 11.7%.
Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) jumped by 33.5%.
RELATED: Clicks posts a 26% jump in profit, driven by 9.5 million ClubCard members April, half year res
The pharmacy chain declared a final dividend of 637 cents per share, an increase of almost a third.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group.
While Clicks felt the impact of the July 2021 civil unrest and intensified load shedding during the reporting period. it still managed to increase profits by a third.
We are proud of the results, particularly... because, as we indicated, there was good growth in the second half, much stronger than in the first half - so, great momentum going forward.Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group
Clicks has 840 stores at the moment, and has upped the target to 1 200 stores across the Group, Engelbrecht says.
"That really will mean we'll open 40-50 new stores, and 40-50 pharmacies each year going forward."
The reason Clicks feels so confident about doing this is because, despite the pandemic, it's opened up an average of 40 new stores every year she says.
We've got the capability, we've got the cash, and so we're going to proceed to accelerate our growth.Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group
Scroll to the top for the interview audio
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sunshineseeds/sunshineseeds2006/sunshineseeds200600958/148562112-johannesburg-south-africa-july-05-2011-inside-interior-of-a-pharmacy-dispensary-in-a-mall.jpg
More from Business
FMF calls govt to revise employment laws regulating small businesses
The Free Market Foundation believes the Basic Conditions of Employment Act is making it difficult for small businesses to operate and hire the unemployed.Read More
Will Godongwana throw Eskom a debt lifeline?
On Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament.Read More
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries
Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.Read More
Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS...
Bruce Whitfield chats to a range of economists and analysts on the eve of Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).Read More
Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec
Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's operations.Read More
Land Bank resumes lending to farmers 2 years after defaulting on its own debt
The state-owned Land Bank has launched a new blended finance scheme in partnership with the Department of Agriculture with the focus on historically disadvantaged farmers.Read More
'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China'
Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'On China' by former US Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger - on The Money ShowRead More
Cape Town will soon start taking the train again - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
If Hill-Lewis gets his way, the Mother City will soon have an integrated public transport system with rail as its backbone.Read More
Lack of unity may hurt public servants in wage hike talks - labour law expert
Public Servants Association (PSA) on Monday warned of strike action following the rejection of a 3% wage increase from government.Read More