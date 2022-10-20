Clicks profits up by a third, as more customers come in for COVID vaccinations





- The Clicks Group has posted stellar results, despite the impact of the July 2021 civil unrest and intensified load shedding

- The Group is planning to accelerate its growth plan with more new stores and pharmacies

Clicks has reported a surge in annual earnings, driven by a recovery in beauty product sales and a rise in COVID vaccinations.

Group turnover was up 6% to R39.6 billion, according to the Group's results for the year to end-August 2022.

Retail sales grew by 11.7%.

Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) jumped by 33.5%.

The pharmacy chain declared a final dividend of 637 cents per share, an increase of almost a third.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group.

While Clicks felt the impact of the July 2021 civil unrest and intensified load shedding during the reporting period. it still managed to increase profits by a third.

We are proud of the results, particularly... because, as we indicated, there was good growth in the second half, much stronger than in the first half - so, great momentum going forward. Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group

Clicks has 840 stores at the moment, and has upped the target to 1 200 stores across the Group, Engelbrecht says.

"That really will mean we'll open 40-50 new stores, and 40-50 pharmacies each year going forward."

The reason Clicks feels so confident about doing this is because, despite the pandemic, it's opened up an average of 40 new stores every year she says.

We've got the capability, we've got the cash, and so we're going to proceed to accelerate our growth. Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group

