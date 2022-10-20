The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago
Bruce Whitfield conducts a wide-ranging interview with Lesetja Kganyago, South African Reserve Bank Governor, after a US visit where he punted the country to investors.
- The Governor of the SA Reserve Bank is recently returned from a visit to the US where a new memorandum of understanding was signed between the Johannesburg and New York Stock Exchanges.
- Lesetja Kganyago shares his views and predictions with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
Lesetja Kganyago is freshly returned from the US where he joined other central bankers and policy makers from around the world to share ideas on the global economy.
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor gave an address at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the signing of a new memorandum of understanding with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
He shares his take on world and local events with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
Remarks by governor @KganyagoLesetja at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) & New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) market close event. JSE/NYSE signed an MOU to foster ties & increase economic partnerships & trade opportunities. Read here: https://t.co/IsQR6IGwmA @NYSE pic.twitter.com/JfJLj7K2TJ' SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) October 11, 2022
The #NYSEInstitute was proud to welcome the @JSE_Group in ringing the Closing Bell. 🇿🇦🤝🇺🇸' NYSE 🏛 (@NYSE) October 10, 2022
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by JSE CEO Dr. @LeilaFourie with President Lynn Martin, following remarks by @SAReserveBank Governor @KganyagoLesetja. pic.twitter.com/beB1UQwzfc
In view of recent and ongoing developments in the UK, Whitifeld asks Kganyago if there is too much dependence on central banks to "play grownups" while politicians mess about?
RELATED: Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'
It was the Bank of England that had to step in when Prime Minister Truss up-ended the economy with the announcement of her mini budget.
RELATED: UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning
Central banks have been very successful in what society has tasked them to do, and unfortunately society might have an inflated expectation of what they can do... As such, the burden falls disproportionately on central banks.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
In the case of the UK, unsustainable fiscal decisions were made and the market tanked... and because the central bank has a financial stability mandate, it had to come in to restore the functioning of markets.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
Kganyago reiterates a point he says he has made repeatedly: In a democracy, institutions matter, and quality institutions even more.
There is an acceptance across the globe that central banks must be left to act independently... and it has been proven that central banks, left with independence, are able to execute on their mandate.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
The lesson from the UK is that there is no room for fiscal adventurism... If you embark on that, the market will teach you a lesson.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
Whitfield summarises a presentation by Nedbank's Nicky Weimar (Group Chief Economist) that South Africa will bumble along at 1% growth or a little bit higher for at least the next five years until we have enough electricity to run the country.
While he has not seen the presentation, he assumes this is a "do nothing" scenario says Kganyago.
...that if we do nothing we will bumble along at 1%, but we are South Africans! We have conquered adversity when the whole world would think we were just about to kill each other, and we are faced with this challenge...Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
What we do know is that if we grow by 1% over the next three or five years, per capita GDP will be declining - we will be poorer. That means those things we've been talking about, having the structural reforms to reach the potential growth of the economy, is what needs to be done.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
If given the maximum figure of expected GDP growth of 1.9%, it means if we hadn't had this year's extreme amount of load shedding "we would have grown in excess of 2% or closer to 2.5%" the Governor says.
So, these structural issues are real and we have got to deal with them. We must stop talking and execute.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
On his interaction with international policy makers, the Governor said it was the generally accepted view that inflation might remain higher for longer, and that growth has slowed down significantly irrespective of the cause.
"The global economy is growing by less than 2% and is basically in recessionary conditions."
And South Africa, he says, is "less bad" than what the world is going through at the moment.
Asked to comment on the Markus Jooste developments, Kganyago was prepared to say only that "a lot of money" has been spent investigating the case.
Yay!! Team South Africa 🇿🇦 rings the bell at @NYSE. @KganyagoLesetja @LeilaFourie @ValdeneReddy @JSE_Group @StandardBankZA 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/O9oInWzti7' Langa (@Langa_Manqele) October 10, 2022
Source : Picture: Renart Toerien/EWN
In this week’s job hunting series, Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Vanessa Raath, global talent sourcing trainer about adjusting to the work environment.Read More