The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Renart Toerien/EWN

Lesetja Kganyago is freshly returned from the US where he joined other central bankers and policy makers from around the world to share ideas on the global economy.

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor gave an address at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the signing of a new memorandum of understanding with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

He shares his take on world and local events with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

In view of recent and ongoing developments in the UK, Whitifeld asks Kganyago if there is too much dependence on central banks to "play grownups" while politicians mess about?

It was the Bank of England that had to step in when Prime Minister Truss up-ended the economy with the announcement of her mini budget.

Central banks have been very successful in what society has tasked them to do, and unfortunately society might have an inflated expectation of what they can do... As such, the burden falls disproportionately on central banks. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

In the case of the UK, unsustainable fiscal decisions were made and the market tanked... and because the central bank has a financial stability mandate, it had to come in to restore the functioning of markets. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

Kganyago reiterates a point he says he has made repeatedly: In a democracy, institutions matter, and quality institutions even more.

There is an acceptance across the globe that central banks must be left to act independently... and it has been proven that central banks, left with independence, are able to execute on their mandate. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

The lesson from the UK is that there is no room for fiscal adventurism... If you embark on that, the market will teach you a lesson. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

Whitfield summarises a presentation by Nedbank's Nicky Weimar (Group Chief Economist) that South Africa will bumble along at 1% growth or a little bit higher for at least the next five years until we have enough electricity to run the country.

While he has not seen the presentation, he assumes this is a "do nothing" scenario says Kganyago.

...that if we do nothing we will bumble along at 1%, but we are South Africans! We have conquered adversity when the whole world would think we were just about to kill each other, and we are faced with this challenge... Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

What we do know is that if we grow by 1% over the next three or five years, per capita GDP will be declining - we will be poorer. That means those things we've been talking about, having the structural reforms to reach the potential growth of the economy, is what needs to be done. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

If given the maximum figure of expected GDP growth of 1.9%, it means if we hadn't had this year's extreme amount of load shedding "we would have grown in excess of 2% or closer to 2.5%" the Governor says.

So, these structural issues are real and we have got to deal with them. We must stop talking and execute. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

On his interaction with international policy makers, the Governor said it was the generally accepted view that inflation might remain higher for longer, and that growth has slowed down significantly irrespective of the cause.

"The global economy is growing by less than 2% and is basically in recessionary conditions."

And South Africa, he says, is "less bad" than what the world is going through at the moment.

Asked to comment on the Markus Jooste developments, Kganyago was prepared to say only that "a lot of money" has been spent investigating the case.

