Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up





- What can you do to ensure financial success in retirement if you're fortunate enough to be able to live off your money?

- Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares key strategies on The Money Show

Living off your money is often very stressful, especially when markets are as volatile as they are at the moment.

What can you do to ensure financial success in retirement?

This is the focus of this week's Personal Finance slot on The Money Show, with personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director of Galileo Capital).

It's one of the things very few people do succeed at, comments Bruce Whitfield.

Ingram credits personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French with saying it's actually "6% of salary earners in South Africa" who will have a decent life style in retirement.

Ingram shares four key strategies to boost your retirement prospects:

1. Invest in sufficient growth assets to ensure inflation-beating returns. (This will enable you to increase your income with inflation annually)

2. Keep total costs to a reasonable level as this erodes returns over time. (Adding passive investments to your portfolio and choosing quality but reasonably priced administrative platforms can help reduce costs)

3. Draw a sustainable income (preferably 5% or less in the first year, with income escalating with inflation each year). Also, make provisions for larger expenses like vehicle replacement.

4. Stick to your investment strategy and only make changes, when there is a change in your life, not because of market volatility. (Consider keeping a few months’ expenses in cash at the start of retirement, if this will help you not to switch investments when market returns are poor)

