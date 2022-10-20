Eskom leases land to independent power producers… Ready, steady, build!





Clarence Ford interviews Sharief Harris from Red Rocket Energy.

Eskom just signed lease agreements with four independent power producers (IPPs) for land at Majuba and Tutuka power stations in Mpumalanga.

The IPPs are HDF Energy South Africa, Red Rocket, The Sola Group and South Africa Mainstream Renewable Power Developments.

The intention is for the projects to become operational within two to three years and will contribute around 2 000 megawatts to the national electricity grid.

Eskom has made more than 6 000 hectares of its land available for wind and solar energy with battery storage.

Is this how loadshedding finally ends? © malp/123rf.com

What makes this different, is Eskom is leasing land to develop projects, and not for them to be the buyer… Sharief Harris, Red Rocket Energy

Renewables are playing their part… they can inject power into the grid very quickly… Battery storage will play a massive part… Sharief Harris, Red Rocket Energy

Renewables are already cheaper than what we currently pay… Sharief Harris, Red Rocket Energy

Ford interviewed Harris – scroll up to listen.