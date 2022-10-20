Eskom leases land to independent power producers… Ready, steady, build!

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:30
Township Economy can revive SA economy and address unemployment
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Bushra Razack
Today at 11:05
Michelle Wasserman joins Action SA
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
michelle wasserman
Today at 11:30
The Mzansi Tenors live in studio
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Sipho Fubesi - at International opera singer
Today at 13:40
CarTalk with Ernest Page
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page Motoring Journalist
Today at 14:10
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 14:35
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler continues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
"It's just a car," says Cape Town millionaire after R8M Ferrari prang JP Van der Spuy's R8 million Ferrari was involved in a fender bender with an Audi R8 in Seapoint at the weekend. 26 October 2022 8:13 AM
Mid-term speech needs to address cost of living & poverty: DA Finance's George Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana will deliver the Medium Term Budget Policy statement on Wednesday afternoon, so what are the po... 26 October 2022 8:09 AM
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis calls on nominations for Civic Honours 2023 Geordin Hill-Lewis joins Carl Wastie and Zoë Brown on The Flash Drive. 26 October 2022 7:55 AM
View all Local
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents... 24 October 2022 11:42 AM
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 24 October 2022 8:54 AM
View all Politics
FMF calls govt to revise employment laws regulating small businesses The Free Market Foundation believes the Basic Conditions of Employment Act is making it difficult for small businesses to operate... 26 October 2022 6:42 AM
Will Godongwana throw Eskom a debt lifeline? On Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament. 26 October 2022 6:26 AM
Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS... Bruce Whitfield chats to a range of economists and analysts on the eve of Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (... 25 October 2022 7:28 PM
View all Business
WhatsApp outage reveals how reliant people are on messaging platforms On Tuesday, WhatsApp communications worldwide went down for a few hours. 26 October 2022 6:31 AM
Watch celebs and survivors sink or swim for charity at the Great Optimist Race The Great Optimist Race is back this year at the V&A Waterfront on 29 October. 25 October 2022 4:03 PM
Killer robots are here: 'We’re not prepared for that' Drones, robot dogs, jets that fly autonomously, killer robots… The future of warfare is now, and it is terrifying. 25 October 2022 1:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
View all Sport
Rocking the Daisies Lost & Found pics - comments on social media are hilarious Rocking the Daises is making headlines but it's not about Kehlani this time! 20 October 2022 8:36 AM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72 Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Har... 15 October 2022 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
[WATCH] Dramatic footage of Russian pilot ejecting before warplane crashes In what is probably a world-first, footage of a Russian pilot ejecting from a fighter jet over Ukraine. 25 October 2022 11:43 AM
How Western media's framing of Africa impacts more than just global perception Western rhetoric used to describe non-Western countries, particularly African countries, commonly use words like 'tribe' and 'ethn... 25 October 2022 9:47 AM
View all World
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city. 22 October 2022 11:15 AM
View all Africa
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Eskom leases land to independent power producers… Ready, steady, build!

20 October 2022 2:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Independent Power Producers
IPPs
renewables
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Red Rocket Energy
Sharief Harris

Four independent power producers will soon start building on land they lease from Eskom.

Clarence Ford interviews Sharief Harris from Red Rocket Energy.

Eskom just signed lease agreements with four independent power producers (IPPs) for land at Majuba and Tutuka power stations in Mpumalanga.

The IPPs are HDF Energy South Africa, Red Rocket, The Sola Group and South Africa Mainstream Renewable Power Developments.

The intention is for the projects to become operational within two to three years and will contribute around 2 000 megawatts to the national electricity grid.

Eskom has made more than 6 000 hectares of its land available for wind and solar energy with battery storage.

Is this how loadshedding finally ends? © malp/123rf.com
Is this how loadshedding finally ends? © malp/123rf.com

What makes this different, is Eskom is leasing land to develop projects, and not for them to be the buyer…

Sharief Harris, Red Rocket Energy

Renewables are playing their part… they can inject power into the grid very quickly… Battery storage will play a massive part…

Sharief Harris, Red Rocket Energy

Renewables are already cheaper than what we currently pay…

Sharief Harris, Red Rocket Energy

Ford interviewed Harris – scroll up to listen.




20 October 2022 2:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Independent Power Producers
IPPs
renewables
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Red Rocket Energy
Sharief Harris

More from Business

Manufacturing, welder. Picture: Pixabay.com

FMF calls govt to revise employment laws regulating small businesses

26 October 2022 6:42 AM

The Free Market Foundation believes the Basic Conditions of Employment Act is making it difficult for small businesses to operate and hire the unemployed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

Will Godongwana throw Eskom a debt lifeline?

26 October 2022 6:26 AM

On Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Xi Jinping, President of the Peoples Republic of China @ palinchak/123rf.com

R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries

25 October 2022 8:09 PM

Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables his Budget in Parliament on 23 February 2022. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS...

25 October 2022 7:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to a range of economists and analysts on the eve of Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visits the site in Heidelberg where stolen copper cables, including Prasa equipment, were found on 9 February 2020. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter

Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec

25 October 2022 6:50 PM

Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Land Bank resumes lending to farmers 2 years after defaulting on its own debt

25 October 2022 4:32 PM

The state-owned Land Bank has launched a new blended finance scheme in partnership with the Department of Agriculture with the focus on historically disadvantaged farmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @ guvend/123rf.com

'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China'

25 October 2022 4:15 PM

Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'On China' by former US Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metrorail train in Cape Town. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Cape Town will soon start taking the train again - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

25 October 2022 9:50 AM

If Hill-Lewis gets his way, the Mother City will soon have an integrated public transport system with rail as its backbone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sadtu members joined other unions in a march to the Unions Buildings on 4 December. Picture: @_cosatu.

Lack of unity may hurt public servants in wage hike talks - labour law expert

25 October 2022 6:34 AM

Public Servants Association (PSA) on Monday warned of strike action following the rejection of a 3% wage increase from government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thebe Magone/Instagram

'I used to DJ for pocket money and get R300' - Thebe Magone on his music journey

24 October 2022 7:06 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to kwaito musician Thebe Magone about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Will Godongwana throw Eskom a debt lifeline?

Business Local

FMF calls govt to revise employment laws regulating small businesses

Business

How 'free' is freedom of expression in South Africa?

Local

EWN Highlights

Stellenbosch police call for info around deaths of Ethan Kirkland and Leila Lees

26 October 2022 10:08 AM

Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West over anti-Semitic remarks

26 October 2022 10:00 AM

Mid-term budget speech expectations: Eskom, social grants and more

26 October 2022 9:49 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA