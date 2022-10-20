Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'
- Liz Truss announced her resignation as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday as her government descended into chaos.
- The Labour Party is currently ahead of the Tories in the opinion polls - with the next general election expected in 2024, what lies ahead for the UK?
Liz Truss has announced her resignation as leader of the UK's Conservative Party after just six weeks in power.
The failed Prime Minister said she would step down next week, becoming the shortest-serving PM in British history.
There had been wide speculation that Truss would not be able to serve out her term following the disastrous mini-budget she announced with now-fired Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in September.
Kwarteng's sacking last week was followed by a string of resignations by senior government ministers.
"I will always act in the national interest" Truss tweeted over the weekend after she fired Kwarteng.
Announcing her resignation on Thursday, she said that given the situation "I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party".
There will be a leadership election to be completed in the next week.' Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 20, 2022
This will ensure we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.
I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen.
The country is not scheduled to hold a national election for another two years.
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Lord Peter Hain, Labour Party member and anti-apartheid activist.
Hain says Truss was pushed out by the Conservative Party because she embarked upon what was a "fantasy" economic strategy.
Nobody, except her and her chancellor she then sacked, thought that you could actually persuade the international markets that you had a serious strategy when you were funding tax cuts for the very rich out of borrowing!Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician
We all know that borrowing is legitimate if you you want to invest publicly, but if you just want to fund tax cuts in this unfundable way... without being able to pay for them, then the people you're borrowing from as a government... are going to say this is not sustainable at a time when the global economy's in difficulty...Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician
It's not only the markets that told Truss this was a fantasy, but also her own MPs as well Hain adds.
The Labour Party is currently ahead of the Conservatives in the opinion polls - with the next general election expected in 2024, what lies ahead for the UK?
Constitutionally, the Tories are entitled to stay on till then Hain says.
Certainly they don't want to go to an election anytime before that, because they hope that something will turn up so that they can recover their position which is historically low after this shambles.Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician
The opposition cannot force a general election, but the financial markets might be able to if they continue to downgrade the British economy Hain speculates.
It is likely that the Conservatives will get their new prime minister, he says.
Boris Johnson is lurking in the wings and would love to come back as per the analogy in his resignation speech but I can't see the Conservatives agreeing to an early election and there isn't real a way of Parliament insisting on it...Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician
...so I don't see an early election happening unless you continue to lurch from economic and political crisis to crisis, which is quite possible because the Conservative Party's become so factionalised and ungovernable... and I think most commentators in Britain would agree with that.Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician
Source : https://twitter.com/trussliz/status/1583089419824730112/photo/1
