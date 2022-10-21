Killing of Joburg sex workers heightens call for decriminalisation





John Maytham spoke to Professor Amanda Gouws on why South Africa should urgently decriminalise sex work.

- Six bodies of women identified as sex workers were found at a panel beating factory in Johannesburg last week.

- The alleged perpetrator is a 20-year-old man who has been charged with the murder of one woman.

- This case has cast a spotlight on the dangers faced by sex workers in South Africa.

FILE: Members of the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) demand decriminalisation of sex work. Picture: Sweat

Gouws, a political science professor at the University of Stellenbosch, said the difference between decriminalisation and legalisation sex work is the extent of state intervention.

Legalisation comes with state-imposed regulations specific to sex work. Decriminalisation would regulate the industry through existing regulations, particularly labour law, just like any other form of work.

Criminalising sex work puts workers in a vulnerable position because they must avoid getting arrested by the police, she explained.

They are often lured into dangerous places by clients and if caught, are subject to abuse by officers while in custody.

At the moment, it is criminalised, so sex work is illegal. It is therefore very dangerous for sex workers to work on the street because they have to prevent being arrested. So they very often go into dangerous places with clients where they can be abused and raped. Amanda Gouws, Political Science Professor - University of Stellenbosch

She said that if sex workers could choose, many would opt for decriminalisation over legalisation.

If sex workers have a choice between legalisation and decriminalisation, they would choose decriminalisation. Amanda Gouws, Political Science Professor - University of Stellenbosch

