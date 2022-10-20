Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding until further notice
JOHANNESBURG – South African businesses and households will have to brace for indefinite power cuts.
Power utility Eskom announced the implementation of Stage 3 load shedding until further notice on Thursday night.
This is an about-turn from its previous communication that Stage 3 would be suspended at 5am on Friday.
Eskom attributed its abrupt move to delays in returning generating units to service.
“The delay in the return to service of a generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal and two units at Tutuka power stations, as well as breakdowns of a unit each at Kusile and Komati power stations, have necessitated this escalation of load shedding,” said Eskom.
The power utility added: “Currently, there are no units in service at Kusile Power Station due to breakdowns on three units while one unit is out of service on planned maintenance.”
Eskom said it would update the nation should any changes pertaining to power cuts occur.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding until further notice
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Local
Jhb discovery of 6 bodies highlights GBV severity in SA - expert
A Johannesburg man was arrested after 6 bodies were discovered at a workshop he worked in, and he plans to apply for bail on Monday.Read More
Another truck gobbled by infamous Muizenberg bridge
The Muizenberg bridge, nicknamed 'Bridget the truck-eating bridge' caught another truck in her jaws on Tuesday.Read More
"It's just a car," says Cape Town millionaire after R8M Ferrari prang
JP Van der Spuy's R8 million Ferrari was involved in a fender bender with an Audi R8 in Seapoint at the weekend.Read More
Mid-term speech needs to address cost of living & poverty: DA Finance's George
Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana will deliver the Medium Term Budget Policy statement on Wednesday afternoon, so what are the points that must be addressed?Read More
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis calls on nominations for Civic Honours 2023
Geordin Hill-Lewis joins Carl Wastie and Zoë Brown on The Flash Drive.Read More
When bees attack: Golf club reopens after dozens stung by angry bees
Several players suffered serious stings from the insects who had become agitated when their hive was being inspected.Read More
Current driving testing system in SA is deeply flawed, says SAIDI
"Driving instructors do not teach to drive, we teach to pass a test, and that is what is fundamentally wrong with the system."Read More
Will Godongwana throw Eskom a debt lifeline?
On Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament.Read More
New job: Go out there and introduce yourself to everyone
In this week’s job hunting series, Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Vanessa Raath, global talent sourcing trainer about adjusting to the work environment.Read More