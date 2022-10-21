Cape Town City Guide: 5 things to do with kids this weekend
CAPE TOWN - Let your children stretch their legs and expand their minds this weekend with some of the exciting activities the city has to offer.
Here are five ways children and families can enjoy Cape Town this weekend.
COOL RUNNINGS TOBOGGANING TRACK
Lean into your child’s sense of adventure with Africa’s first downhill tobogganing track.
The 1.25km track is fun for children and adults alike, so feel the wind in your hair and even grab a delicious bite to eat at the café afterward.
See more on their website here.
ACROBRANCH CONSTANTIA NEK
Keeping with outdoor adventures, Acrobranch in Constantia Nek is a treetop playground with obstacle courses suited for the little ones, teenagers and adults.
Take a break from the boring and let your family spend their energy in a fun, exciting and different way.
Find out more here:
CERAMIC PAINTING AT CLAY CAFÉ
Take a chance to express your creativity by doing some painting at the clay café.
Clay Café not only gives you a chance to make memories as a family but also to paint your own ceramic which, after it has been fired a glazed, you can keep for a lifetime.
See more here.
KID’S BAKING CLASS
With Halloween right around the corner, let your children take a chance to bake something deliciously spooky with a themed cooking class.
This Sunday, give them a chance to learn a new skill in a fun and flavourful environment as they discover how to make mummy pizzas.
See more and book your tickets here.
IZIKO PLANETERIUM
Expand your child’s sense of wonder with a trip to the planetarium to marvel at the night sky.
The Digital Dome offers multi-sensory educational entertainment that is sure to light up any young ones world.
See more here.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town City Guide: 5 things to do with kids this weekend
