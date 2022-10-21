Electoral Amendment Bill still disadvantages independent candidates - MVC

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Today at 04:50
Health Feature: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Francois Malherbe - Head of Breast and Surgical Endocrine Unit at Groote Schuur Hospital
Today at 05:10
Analysis: Medium Term Budget Policy Statement
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Frank Blackmore - Economist at KPMG
Today at 05:50
Review of LABOUR legislation that undermines small business
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Michael Bagraim, Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys
Michael Bagraim
Michael Bagraim
Michael Bagraim - Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys
Today at 06:25
What's up with Whatsapp going down?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brendon Petersen - Co founder and tech writer at Reframed
Today at 06:40
A different point of view with Anneke Burns
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anneke Burns | co-founder and publicist at Premier Media & Events
Today at 07:07
Current legislation makes it easy to buck the drivers licence system
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Robert Chandler
Today at 07:20
Medium Term Budget Policy Statement : What the DA would like to hear
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dion George. DA Shadow Minister of Finance
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:56
The Hood Hang Out...with Mark Nicholson, of Lavender Hill
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Nicholson
Today at 08:07
Is society developing a more empathetic approach towards homelessness?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sean Tait
Eva Mokoena, African Reclaimers Organisation
Mandy Da Matta | Table View Ratepayers Association Chairperson
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Minister Tertius Simmers on Housing scams
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:05
SA Agriculture & food security
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:30
Township Economy
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:05
Michelle Wasserman joins Action SA
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
michelle wasserman
Today at 11:30
The Mzansi Tenors live in studio
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Sipho Fubesi - at International opera singer
No Items to show
Latest Local
Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS... Bruce Whitfield chats to a range of economists and analysts on the eve of Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (... 25 October 2022 7:28 PM
Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's... 25 October 2022 6:50 PM
To avoid what happened with Mashaba, DA refuses to work with ‘extortionist’ EFF Zille described Mashaba's tenure as more of an EFF mayor because he conceded to more of their demands over those of the DA. 25 October 2022 6:47 PM
View all Local
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents... 24 October 2022 11:42 AM
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 24 October 2022 8:54 AM
View all Politics
Lank Bank resumes lending to farmers 2 years after defaulting on its own debt The state-owned Land Bank has launched a new blended finance scheme in partnership with the Department of Agriculture with the foc... 25 October 2022 4:32 PM
'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China' Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'On China' by former US Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger - on The Mon... 25 October 2022 4:15 PM
Cape Town will soon start taking the train again - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis If Hill-Lewis gets his way, the Mother City will soon have an integrated public transport system with rail as its backbone. 25 October 2022 9:50 AM
View all Business
Watch celebs and survivors sink or swim for charity at the Great Optimist Race The Great Optimist Race is back this year at the V&A Waterfront on 29 October. 25 October 2022 4:03 PM
Killer robots are here: 'We’re not prepared for that' Drones, robot dogs, jets that fly autonomously, killer robots… The future of warfare is now, and it is terrifying. 25 October 2022 1:59 PM
Young teacher uses social media to empower educators, children and parents Twenty-five-year-old foundation phase teacher Nomfundo Brukwe said she uses her social media platforms to assist others beyond the... 25 October 2022 1:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
View all Sport
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
[WATCH] Dramatic footage of Russian pilot ejecting before warplane crashes In what is probably a world-first, footage of a Russian pilot ejecting from a fighter jet over Ukraine. 25 October 2022 11:43 AM
How Western media's framing of Africa impacts more than just global perception Western rhetoric used to describe non-Western countries, particularly African countries, commonly use words like 'tribe' and 'ethn... 25 October 2022 9:47 AM
View all World
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city. 22 October 2022 11:15 AM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all Africa
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
View all Opinion
Electoral Amendment Bill still disadvantages independent candidates - MVC

21 October 2022 5:14 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
My Vote Counts
Independent Candidates
Electoral Amendment Bill
civil society

The National Assembly has passed the Electoral Amendment Bill but many civil society organisations are firmly against it.

Africa Melane spoke to communications officer for My Vote Counts, Sheilan Clarke, about their view on the Electoral Amendment Bill.

  • Clarke believes this bill disadvantages independent candidates.

  • The bill will go on to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

© inkdrop/123rf.com
© inkdrop/123rf.com

The Electoral Amendment Bill was adopted in the National Assembly on Thursday and will go on to the National Council of Provinces which will give civil society a chance to object.

Clarke said My Vote Counts is against the bill and said that there has not been enough rigorous public participation in the bill at this point.

There are so many people, even in Parliament, who do not even understand the consequences, the repercussions around this bill and what this could mean.

Sheilan Clarke, communications officer for My Vote Counts

She said the new bill still disadvantages independent candidates wanting to contest in elections and there needs to be more done to reform the system.

If you are going to change the system, you need to change it as a whole.

Sheilan Clarke, communications officer for My Vote Counts

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Electoral Amendment Bill still disadvantages independent candidates - MVC




More from Local

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables his Budget in Parliament on 23 February 2022. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS...

25 October 2022 7:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to a range of economists and analysts on the eve of Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visits the site in Heidelberg where stolen copper cables, including Prasa equipment, were found on 9 February 2020. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter

Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec

25 October 2022 6:50 PM

Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille. Picture: EWN.

To avoid what happened with Mashaba, DA refuses to work with ‘extortionist’ EFF

25 October 2022 6:47 PM

Zille described Mashaba's tenure as more of an EFF mayor because he conceded to more of their demands over those of the DA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Lank Bank resumes lending to farmers 2 years after defaulting on its own debt

25 October 2022 4:32 PM

The state-owned Land Bank has launched a new blended finance scheme in partnership with the Department of Agriculture with the focus on historically disadvantaged farmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clarence Ford visits Mowbray Maternal Hospital with The Dis-Chem Foundation

25 October 2022 3:24 PM

The hospital receives a donation from The Dis-Chem Foundation to support its phenomenal work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Identity Document. Picture: Supplied.

'Helping matric learners at Home Affairs in non-negotiable'

25 October 2022 11:52 AM

Chaos ensued at Home Affairs in Barrack Street after parents were told they could not collect IDs for matric students starting exams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © bennymarty/123rf.com

Women farmworkers demand to benefit from the land - WFP

25 October 2022 10:20 AM

The National Farm Worker Platform is taking place to give relevant stakeholders to address critical issues in the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Women and children across the country are regularly being abused and killed. Picture: Pixabay

GBV and violence against children issues have no political commitment: Activist

25 October 2022 9:59 AM

Violence against women and children has been brought to focus after a convicted child rapist was reinstated as mayor in Kannaland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metrorail train in Cape Town. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Cape Town will soon start taking the train again - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

25 October 2022 9:50 AM

If Hill-Lewis gets his way, the Mother City will soon have an integrated public transport system with rail as its backbone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Satirical caricature drawn by Patrick Gathara. Picture: @gathara/Twitter

How Western media's framing of Africa impacts more than just global perception

25 October 2022 9:47 AM

Western rhetoric used to describe non-Western countries, particularly African countries, commonly use words like 'tribe' and 'ethnic' to describe situations happening on the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

