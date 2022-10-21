Electoral Amendment Bill still disadvantages independent candidates - MVC





Africa Melane spoke to communications officer for My Vote Counts, Sheilan Clarke, about their view on the Electoral Amendment Bill.

Clarke believes this bill disadvantages independent candidates .

The bill will go on to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The Electoral Amendment Bill was adopted in the National Assembly on Thursday and will go on to the National Council of Provinces which will give civil society a chance to object.

Clarke said My Vote Counts is against the bill and said that there has not been enough rigorous public participation in the bill at this point.

There are so many people, even in Parliament, who do not even understand the consequences, the repercussions around this bill and what this could mean. Sheilan Clarke, communications officer for My Vote Counts

She said the new bill still disadvantages independent candidates wanting to contest in elections and there needs to be more done to reform the system.

If you are going to change the system, you need to change it as a whole. Sheilan Clarke, communications officer for My Vote Counts

