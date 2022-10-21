No leave for NMB councillors until service delivery backlogs cleared - mayor





Lester Kiewit spoke to Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Executive Mayor Retief Odendaal about the non-eligibility of leave in the metro until service delivery needs are met.

The metro has thousands of potholes and faulty streetlights that need to be repaired .

The mayor said they are committed to working until the service delivery backlog is eradicated.

FILE: Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Retief Odendaal. Picture: facebook.com/RetiefOdendaalMPL

Odendaal said there is a severe backlog of service delivery in the metro and as a result, Mayco members of the executive committee, executive directors and some councillors will not be able to take December leave.

He said this is to show the people of Nelson Mandela Bay that they are committed and determined to eradicate the service delivery issues they are facing.

It is our commitment to the people of Nelson Mandela Bay because they have waited long enough for service delivery, and it would be absolutely immoral if we leave the city in the state that it is. Retief Odendaal, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Executive Mayor

In addition to working to make the city better for those who live in it, the mayor said they were preparing the metro for any incoming visitors in December.

The metro has 12,000 potholes and thousands of fault streetlights that they are aiming to fix as soon as possible.

Listen to the audio above for more.