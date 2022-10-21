Electoral Amendment Bill is malicious compliance with ConCourt: Mmusi Maimane





Lester Kiewit spoke to leader of the Build One South Africa party (BOSA) Mmusi Maimane about his criticisms of the bill.

The Electoral Amendment bill comes after the Constitutional Court declared the Electoral Act unconstitutional .

Maimane said more electoral reform is needed to give true power to citizens.

Image of Mmusi Maimane launching BuildOneSouthAfrica, Bosa, posted on twitter @BuildOneSA

In 2020, the Constitutional Court ruled that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional as independent candidates were barred from contesting in elections.

Maimane said this new bill is malicious compliance with the Constitutional Court judgment as it still makes it extremely difficult for independents to run, adding that this does not align with the voice of the Freedom Charter.

He also expressed that the electoral reform needed goes beyond just giving an opportunity to independents, but also needs to give true power to the people which they do not currently have.

As things stand at the moment, citizens literally have no power over parliament, in essence. It is immaterial what citizens can raise, if the party disagrees then the matter stops. Mmusi Maimane, leader of the Build One South Africa party (BOSA)

Maimane believes that a constituency-based system would allow South Africans to push for accountability for those in power and have a voice when it comes to important matters.

