Would SA benefit from a change in drinking culture? Absolutely, says activist





Lester Kiewit spoke to the director of the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance - Maurice Smithers about getting liquor laws to line up with world health standards.

Alcohol has been linked to health issues and trauma cases .

Changing the drinking culture in South Africa could have benefits, according to Smithers.

© bizoon/123rf.com

Smithers said that for years they have been advocating for a reduction in alcohol consumption and a change in drinking behaviour.

Alcohol has been linked to a number of health and societal problems and if the culture of drinking is changed, we could see significant benefits, he said.

It is linked to GBV, it is linked to productivity problems in the country, it is linked to a lot of non-communicable diseases like seven types of cancer, liver diseases and so on. Maurice Smithers, director of the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

Amendments to the Liquor Bill that was drafted in 2016 have been proposed to try move towards safer drinking habits.

These include raising the drinking age and changing advertising practices for alcohol.

Listen to the audio above for more.