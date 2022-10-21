How the Cape Town drought led this businesswoman to create award-winning mead





Clarence Ford spoke to chief executive officer and founder of Matawi - Khanya Mncwabe about her journey creating her own line of honey alcohol.

Mead is a type of alcohol made from fermented honey .

Mncwabe won an award for her mead brand, Matawi.

FILE: The Matawi product range has still and sparkling meads, honey gin, honey ale and mead mixers. Picture: Matawi Mead/Facebook

Mncwabe was inspired to start Matawi during the Cape Town drought as she wanted to create a drink that was water friendly but could still contribute to the economy and job creation.

The Matawi product range has still and sparkling meads, honey gin, honey ale and mead mixers.

While mead is often associated with the viking heritage, Mncwabe said there is a long history of mead making across out continent and she learnt how to brew alcohol through traditional means.

There is a long-standing tradition of mead within Africa. Khanya Mncwabe, CEO and founder of Matawi

Her products are made with a range of different honeys that she said can only be found in South Africa, which gives her product a unique and distinctly South African flavour.

This unique taste has even earned her recognition at the 2022 Food XX Awards where she won an award in the alcoholic drinks category.

While the alcohol industry is very difficult to break into, she said she is committed to her product and hopes that her children can benefit from the fruits of her labour, even if she does not.

I like to tell my kids that I am planting the seeds, they will need to continue watering it. Khanya Mncwabe, CEO and founder of Matawi

Listen to the audio above for more.