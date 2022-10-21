'Growing talk that Boris Johnson may replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister'





Clarence Ford interviews UK correspondent Peter Anderson, who gives a detailed explanation of the events of the past few days and weeks.

The contest to find a new British prime minister is underway after the embattled Liz Truss resigned after just 45 days in Downing Street.

Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister (there have been 56) in her country’s entire history.

George Canning, who was prime minister in 1827 for 119 days, held the previous record.

She will remain in office until the Conservative Party chooses a successor, probably by next Friday.

Meanwhile, nominations for those wishing to become the UK's fifth prime minister in six years close on Monday.

Truss was forced to resign in the wake of her disastrous new economic programme that saw the pound crash and borrowing costs skyrocket.

Within days after taking power, Truss announced tax cuts equal to R1 trillion, for the benefit of wealthier taxpayers, to be funded by borrowing.

Boris Johnson. © adrianhancu/123rf.com

… Huge instability… The UK’s credibility is in shreds… a huge question mark over the future direction of the government and the country… Liz Truss was on the back foot from the opening 48 hours of her premiership… Peter Anderson, UK correspondent

Rishi Sunak is being talked about as the frontrunner to take over as prime minister… There is growing talk about a potential return of Boris Johnson… Peter Anderson, UK correspondent

Every opposition party [is pushing for a general election] … Labour is way ahead in the polls… There will not be an election unless the Conservatives call for one… Peter Anderson, UK correspondent

