'Growing talk that Boris Johnson may replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister'
Clarence Ford interviews UK correspondent Peter Anderson, who gives a detailed explanation of the events of the past few days and weeks.
The contest to find a new British prime minister is underway after the embattled Liz Truss resigned after just 45 days in Downing Street.
Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister (there have been 56) in her country’s entire history.
George Canning, who was prime minister in 1827 for 119 days, held the previous record.
She will remain in office until the Conservative Party chooses a successor, probably by next Friday.
Meanwhile, nominations for those wishing to become the UK's fifth prime minister in six years close on Monday.
Truss was forced to resign in the wake of her disastrous new economic programme that saw the pound crash and borrowing costs skyrocket.
Within days after taking power, Truss announced tax cuts equal to R1 trillion, for the benefit of wealthier taxpayers, to be funded by borrowing.
… Huge instability… The UK’s credibility is in shreds… a huge question mark over the future direction of the government and the country… Liz Truss was on the back foot from the opening 48 hours of her premiership…Peter Anderson, UK correspondent
Rishi Sunak is being talked about as the frontrunner to take over as prime minister… There is growing talk about a potential return of Boris Johnson…Peter Anderson, UK correspondent
Every opposition party [is pushing for a general election] … Labour is way ahead in the polls… There will not be an election unless the Conservatives call for one…Peter Anderson, UK correspondent
Ford interviewed Anderson – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_131958561_paris-france-jul-24-2019-boris-johnson-appears-on-cover-page-of-the-daily-telegraph-newspaper-as-he-.html?vti=ln0tltwpkl4xuxjhjp-1-4
More from World
'World’s dirtiest man' (94) dies shortly after taking first bath in decades
Iranian villager Amou Haji refused soap and water for half a century, fearing it would make him sick.Read More
[WATCH] Joe Biden (79), dazed and confused, gets lost in White House Garden
Does the world’s most powerful person have dementia?Read More
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries
Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.Read More
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies
Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria.Read More
[WATCH] Dramatic footage of Russian pilot ejecting before warplane crashes
In what is probably a world-first, footage of a Russian pilot ejecting from a fighter jet over Ukraine.Read More
How Western media's framing of Africa impacts more than just global perception
Western rhetoric used to describe non-Western countries, particularly African countries, commonly use words like 'tribe' and 'ethnic' to describe situations happening on the continent.Read More
War crime: Russia carries on destroying Ukraine’s electricity grid
Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure continued Monday, after destroying a third of Ukraine’s power stations last week.Read More
[WATCH] China’s former leader Hu Jintao physically removed from CPC Congress
Hu Jintao, who was less of a “strongman” than Xi Jinping, has since disappeared.Read More
Rishi Sunak the frontrunner to take over as British prime minister
Following former British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s resignation, the race to find her replacement will come to a head on Monday.Read More