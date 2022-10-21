Master musician Andrew Young is sharing his talents with the Mother City
Clarence Ford spoke to master musician, Andrew Young, about his upcoming show Sounds of the 70s at the Drama Factory.
-
Young has been referred to as one of the most complete saxophonists in the world.
-
His show will be on 29 October at the Drama Factory.
Young grew up in Liverpool and started his musical journey at a young age when he learnt how to play the clarinet at only 8-years-old, before moving on to the saxophone later in life.
He said his teacher gave him a clarinet from school to try after seeing him with his older sister’s recorder.
I ran home [from Sunday school] and put these 5 pieces of wood together, made the clarinet, and I worked out my own version of Amazing Grace.Andrew Young, musician
At 16, he left high school and joined the band of the Royal Artillery and continued honing his talents on the saxophone.
He has been referred to as one of the most complete saxophonists in the world as his music transcends genre.
Young will be performing at the Drama Factory on Saturday 29 October and his show will include a number of classic songs from the Jacksons to the Temptations and more.
Tickets can be bought online at the Drama Factory website and cost R220.
Listen to the audio above for more.
