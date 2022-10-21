DStv, Dis-Chem, Netflix… all featured in the 10 most-read articles of the week

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
MTBPS Reaction: "Funding to SOEs will now come with strict pre- and post-conditions" says finance minister
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Charles Adams - Economics Lecturer at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Today at 05:50
3 big challenges businesses face in South Africa
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jeremy Lang
Jeremy Lang - Chief Investment Office & executive director at Business Partners
Today at 06:25
Could CoCT make use of rental agreement clauses to clamp down on dangerous dogs?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday: Fans
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: U.S Embassy issues terror threat in Johnannesburg
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ryan Cummings, Signal Risk director - Director of Analysis at Signal Risk
Today at 07:20
What does the end of the Transnet strike mean for the berry industry - will it recover?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brent Walsh - CEO at Berries ZA
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
e-tolls heading for scrapyard
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stephanie Fick - Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Today at 08:21
Emerging economies - Focus on Russia
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN
Today at 08:45
History of Cape Town - Company's Garden
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Clare Burgess - Landscape architect and member of Treekeepers Cape Town
Today at 09:15
COCT transport plan
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 09:40
Housing scams
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Tertius Simmers - Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements at ...
Today at 10:15
When and why would bees attack? WC beekeeping association explains
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
chris nicklin
Today at 11:05
World's dirtiest' man dies soon after first wash. How often should one wash/cleanse the skin? [ZOOM]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr. Dagmar Whitaker
Today at 11:30
Breast cancer awareness: importance of regular screening
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Latest Local
Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term' Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka. 26 October 2022 8:53 PM
WATCH: Man's car stolen in 2 minutes, recovered in 20 minutes At a shopping centre in Linden, a car's tracker was jammed before the vehicle was seen driving out of the parking lot. 26 October 2022 11:21 AM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe How can the country move forward from all its struggles? 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia' interrogates our former leader, Kgalema... 26 October 2022 11:07 AM
View all Local
'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign' South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, f... 26 October 2022 7:50 PM
New WC ActionSA chairperson says leaving the DA was not an easy decision Former Democratic Alliance member Michelle Wasserman has been appointed as ActionSA's Western Cape chairperson. 26 October 2022 11:51 AM
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
FMF calls govt to revise employment laws regulating small businesses The Free Market Foundation believes the Basic Conditions of Employment Act is making it difficult for small businesses to operate... 26 October 2022 6:42 AM
Will Godongwana throw Eskom a debt lifeline? On Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament. 26 October 2022 6:26 AM
View all Business
Neuroscience student takes on 2023 Rhodes Scholarship for research in ALS The soon-to-be Oxford university scholar wants to specialise in neurogenomics - a field of study that looks at how genes evolve in... 26 October 2022 2:57 PM
Are societal views on homelessness changing for the better? Homelessness is one of the greatest indicators of South Africa's poverty crisis. 26 October 2022 9:31 AM
WhatsApp outage reveals how reliant people are on messaging platforms On Tuesday, WhatsApp communications worldwide went down for a few hours. 26 October 2022 6:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
View all Sport
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her 'Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
'World's dirtiest man' (94) dies shortly after taking first bath in decades Iranian villager Amou Haji refused soap and water for half a century, fearing it would make him sick. 26 October 2022 10:39 AM
[WATCH] Joe Biden (79), dazed and confused, gets lost in White House Garden Does the world's most powerful person have dementia? 26 October 2022 9:18 AM
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
View all World
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city. 22 October 2022 11:15 AM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all Africa
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'We're not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
View all Opinion
Lifestyle

DStv, Dis-Chem, Netflix… all featured in the 10 most-read articles of the week

21 October 2022 11:58 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
most-read
newsletter
most popular

It’s interesting and revealing; this list of the most popular articles of the past week on CapeTalk.

Every Friday morning, we send out this list of our 10 most popular articles of the week in newsletter form.

If you find it interesting; click here to subscribe – it’s free, and you can easily unsubscribe at any time.

1

2

3

Click here to subscribe to receive this article as a newsletter every Friday morning.

4

5

6

7

8

9

10




21 October 2022 11:58 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
most-read
newsletter
most popular

More from Local

Pixabay.com

Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term'

26 October 2022 8:53 PM

Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS.

Economist: Consumption outlook from MTBS not sustainable for economy’s future

26 October 2022 6:17 PM

The economist argued that focus should rather be on scaling down the country’s debt.

FILE: South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: @sarstax/Twitter.

Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter

26 October 2022 5:18 PM

A feature of Wednesday's mini-budget was an unexpected 'extra' R83.5 billion in tax revenues.

A screengrab of the Lexus 4X4 belonging to Dingaan (not his full name), which was stolen in two minutes in Linden, Johannesburg. Picture: Screengrab/CCTV footage

WATCH: Man's car stolen in 2 minutes, recovered in 20 minutes

26 October 2022 11:21 AM

At a shopping centre in Linden, a car's tracker was jammed before the vehicle was seen driving out of the parking lot.

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe speaking on the balcony of Cape Town's city hall on the 30th anniversary of the release of former president Nelson Mandela who was jailed for 27 years. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe

26 October 2022 11:07 AM

How can the country move forward from all its struggles? 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia' interrogates our former leader, Kgalema Motlanthe.

Farmer with maize harvest © 123branex/123rf.com

Could subsistence farming be the key to food security?

26 October 2022 11:04 AM

The agricultural sector is important in our country for building our economy and contributing to food security.

Springbok fly half Elton Jantjies. Picture: eltonjantjies/Instagram.

Fans offer support to Springbok Elton Jantjies following rehab admission

26 October 2022 9:59 AM

Last month, Jantjies was sent home from Argentina following an infidelity scandal involving the Springok's dietician.

Murder accused Sifiso Mkhwanazi appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 25 October 2022. Picture: Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News

Jhb discovery of 6 bodies highlights GBV severity in SA - expert

26 October 2022 9:16 AM

A Johannesburg man was arrested after 6 bodies were discovered at a workshop he worked in, and he plans to apply for bail on Monday.

Picture: Muizenberg's Famous Truck-Eating Bridge/Facebook

Another truck gobbled by infamous Muizenberg bridge

26 October 2022 8:49 AM

The Muizenberg bridge, nicknamed 'Bridget the truck-eating bridge' caught another truck in her jaws on Tuesday.

"It's just a car," says Cape Town millionaire after R8M Ferrari prang

26 October 2022 8:13 AM

JP Van der Spuy's R8 million Ferrari was involved in a fender bender with an Audi R8 in Seapoint at the weekend.

More from Business

© alexis84/123rf.com

'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign'

26 October 2022 7:50 PM

South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, for example).

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS.

Economist: Consumption outlook from MTBS not sustainable for economy’s future

26 October 2022 6:17 PM

The economist argued that focus should rather be on scaling down the country’s debt.

Screengrab from Chicken Licken "SoulSister" ad on YouTube

[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"

26 October 2022 5:42 PM

Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

FILE: South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: @sarstax/Twitter.

Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter

26 October 2022 5:18 PM

A feature of Wednesday's mini-budget was an unexpected 'extra' R83.5 billion in tax revenues.

© dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!'

26 October 2022 1:58 PM

Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

Godongwana's 2022 Medium-Term budget speech: Everything you need to know

26 October 2022 12:15 PM

Tough love for SOEs, grants and state capture: the biggest points from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's 2022 Medium-Term Budget Statement.

© terovesalainen/123rf.com

'Sex work is depraved and must not be legalised'

26 October 2022 12:06 PM

The world’s oldest profession is also one of its most dangerous, leading to calls for its decriminalisation.

Manufacturing, welder. Picture: Pixabay.com

FMF calls govt to revise employment laws regulating small businesses

26 October 2022 6:42 AM

The Free Market Foundation believes the Basic Conditions of Employment Act is making it difficult for small businesses to operate and hire the unemployed.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

Will Godongwana throw Eskom a debt lifeline?

26 October 2022 6:26 AM

On Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament.

More from Lifestyle

Neuroscience student takes on 2023 Rhodes Scholarship for research in ALS

26 October 2022 2:57 PM

The soon-to-be Oxford university scholar wants to specialise in neurogenomics - a field of study that looks at how genes evolve into phenotype (or physical composition) with specific research focus on ALS.

© dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!'

26 October 2022 1:58 PM

Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced.

South Africa's unemployment rate is the stuff of nightmares. © highwaystarz/123rf.com

Are societal views on homelessness changing for the better?

26 October 2022 9:31 AM

Homelessness is one of the greatest indicators of South Africa's poverty crisis.

© 2nix/123rf.com

WhatsApp outage reveals how reliant people are on messaging platforms

26 October 2022 6:31 AM

On Tuesday, WhatsApp communications worldwide went down for a few hours.

Pippa Hudson in the 2019 Great Optimist Race. Picture: facebook.com/thegreatoptimistrace

Watch celebs and survivors sink or swim for charity at the Great Optimist Race

25 October 2022 4:03 PM

The Great Optimist Race is back this year at the V&A Waterfront on 29 October.

© agphotography/123rf.com

Killer robots are here: 'We’re not prepared for that'

25 October 2022 1:59 PM

Drones, robot dogs, jets that fly autonomously, killer robots… The future of warfare is now, and it is terrifying.

FILE: 25-year-old Nomfundo Brukwe. Picture: Nomfundo Brukwe/Facebook.

Young teacher uses social media to empower educators, children and parents

25 October 2022 1:51 PM

Twenty-five-year-old foundation phase teacher Nomfundo Brukwe said she uses her social media platforms to assist others beyond the classroom.

© stockbroker/123rf.com

Why are long car journeys so 'boring' to children?

25 October 2022 9:20 AM

Dr. Ruth Ogden joins John Maytham to talk about why long car journeys can be so excruciating for your kids.

