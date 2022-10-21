Learn how to make biltong with Richard Bosman’s Quality Cured Meats
Clarence Ford spoke to the owner of Richard Bosman’s Quality Cured Meats, Richard Bosman to learn how to cure and spice meat for biltong.
People have been making biltong and other cured meat for centuries.
To make biltong you will flavour your meat and hang it to dry for some time.
The process of curing meat is something that has been done for centuries in all parts of the world.
It really is easy. It is not something that is rocket science, it has been done for thousands of years.Richard Bosman, Richard Bosman’s Quality Cured Meats
Bosman said after her learnt how to cure meat it became a hobby which he later developed into a business. To make biltong you will need to take a cut of meat, salt and spice it, and store it in a cool dry place with a little bit of airflow, like a biltong box.
In the old days people would cut strips and they would salt them and hang them up in trees and two to three days later the product would have lost enough moisture to be stable at room temperature.Richard Bosman, Richard Bosman’s Quality Cured Meats
Some of the most popular ingredients used for biltong are salt, vinegar and coriander but you can use whatever gives you the flavour you desire.
Listen to the audio above for more.
