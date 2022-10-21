Chinese livid after girl forced into COVID-19 quarantine dies
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
A girl’s death in a COVID-19 quarantine centre in China is causing an uproar, despite attempts by the country’s authoritarian government to suppress news of the tragedy.
Fourteen-year-old Guo Jingjing developed a fever two days after being forced into a quarantine centre last Friday.
Centre staff ignored her, despite her convulsing and her family pleading for help.
“Health workers at the centre took no care of her, no one even inquired," said her father in a video showing him next to his daughter’s body.
“I'm requesting the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party to investigate the Ruzhou government's neglect and give my daughter's life back!"
State censors swiftly removed all reports of her death and the video, but not before it was widely shared.
While the rest of the world has long since moved on from the pandemic, China still maintains a “zero Covid” policy, with frequent snap lockdowns of entire cities.
Everyone who tests positive for Covid-19, and all their contacts, are sent to state-run quarantine centres, whether they have symptoms or not.
Children who are held in such centres are separated from their families.
A 14-year-old girl… was taken to a centre, away from her family. What kind of a cold, systematic country is that? … Under pandemic rules, her parents were not allowed to visit. And she died whilst in Covid quarantine…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
How many more people have been quietly put to one side, and allowed to die? …Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_191440870_zero-covid-text-on-china-flag-3d-rendering.html?vti=m9wgcznggia9ivquvl-1-17
More from World
'World’s dirtiest man' (94) dies shortly after taking first bath in decades
Iranian villager Amou Haji refused soap and water for half a century, fearing it would make him sick.Read More
[WATCH] Joe Biden (79), dazed and confused, gets lost in White House Garden
Does the world’s most powerful person have dementia?Read More
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries
Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.Read More
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies
Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria.Read More
[WATCH] Dramatic footage of Russian pilot ejecting before warplane crashes
In what is probably a world-first, footage of a Russian pilot ejecting from a fighter jet over Ukraine.Read More
How Western media's framing of Africa impacts more than just global perception
Western rhetoric used to describe non-Western countries, particularly African countries, commonly use words like 'tribe' and 'ethnic' to describe situations happening on the continent.Read More
War crime: Russia carries on destroying Ukraine’s electricity grid
Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure continued Monday, after destroying a third of Ukraine’s power stations last week.Read More
[WATCH] China’s former leader Hu Jintao physically removed from CPC Congress
Hu Jintao, who was less of a “strongman” than Xi Jinping, has since disappeared.Read More
Rishi Sunak the frontrunner to take over as British prime minister
Following former British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s resignation, the race to find her replacement will come to a head on Monday.Read More