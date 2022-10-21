Chinese livid after girl forced into COVID-19 quarantine dies





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

A girl’s death in a COVID-19 quarantine centre in China is causing an uproar, despite attempts by the country’s authoritarian government to suppress news of the tragedy.

Fourteen-year-old Guo Jingjing developed a fever two days after being forced into a quarantine centre last Friday.

Centre staff ignored her, despite her convulsing and her family pleading for help.

The world has moved on from Covid, but China seems unable to. © niphonsubsri/123rf.com

“Health workers at the centre took no care of her, no one even inquired," said her father in a video showing him next to his daughter’s body.

“I'm requesting the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party to investigate the Ruzhou government's neglect and give my daughter's life back!"

State censors swiftly removed all reports of her death and the video, but not before it was widely shared.

While the rest of the world has long since moved on from the pandemic, China still maintains a “zero Covid” policy, with frequent snap lockdowns of entire cities.

Everyone who tests positive for Covid-19, and all their contacts, are sent to state-run quarantine centres, whether they have symptoms or not.

Children who are held in such centres are separated from their families.

A 14-year-old girl… was taken to a centre, away from her family. What kind of a cold, systematic country is that? … Under pandemic rules, her parents were not allowed to visit. And she died whilst in Covid quarantine… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

How many more people have been quietly put to one side, and allowed to die? … Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.