Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP
It's been three weeks since the city of Joburg started having a water crisis - what is the update from Rand water press conference? Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali has the details from the briefing,
There could be former President Jacob Zuma on his corruption trial and his future plans. Eyewitness News Nkosikhona Duma joined Mandy for a discussion on this update.
We look at the highly contentious Electoral Amendment Bill and how Parliament turned the tables against greater accountability. Mandy invited Jan Gerber, Parliamentary reporter for News24, for an explainer on the Bill.
Liz Truss makes history as the United Kingdom's prime minister with the shortest tenure. Salim Kikeke, lead presenter at BBC Africa, hopes to bring us the five causes of her downfall.
Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal had a media briefing on its work. Nhlanhla Mabaso, Eyewitness News KwaZulu-Natal correspondent, has all the details.
Africa Check celebrates 10 years as the continent’s leading independent, nonpartisan, fact-checking organisation this year. Dudu Mkhize, Africa Check Head of Outreach, updates us.
Fridays are always spreading good news with Brent Lindeque. He brings us an emoji story this week.
This article first appeared on 702 : Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP
More from Local
Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term'
Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka.Read More
Economist: Consumption outlook from MTBS not sustainable for economy’s future
The economist argued that focus should rather be on scaling down the country’s debt.Read More
Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter
A feature of Wednesday's mini-budget was an unexpected 'extra' R83.5 billion in tax revenues.Read More
WATCH: Man's car stolen in 2 minutes, recovered in 20 minutes
At a shopping centre in Linden, a car's tracker was jammed before the vehicle was seen driving out of the parking lot.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe
How can the country move forward from all its struggles? 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia' interrogates our former leader, Kgalema Motlanthe.Read More
Could subsistence farming be the key to food security?
The agricultural sector is important in our country for building our economy and contributing to food security.Read More
Fans offer support to Springbok Elton Jantjies following rehab admission
Last month, Jantjies was sent home from Argentina following an infidelity scandal involving the Springok's dietician.Read More
Jhb discovery of 6 bodies highlights GBV severity in SA - expert
A Johannesburg man was arrested after 6 bodies were discovered at a workshop he worked in, and he plans to apply for bail on Monday.Read More
Another truck gobbled by infamous Muizenberg bridge
The Muizenberg bridge, nicknamed 'Bridget the truck-eating bridge' caught another truck in her jaws on Tuesday.Read More
More from Politics
'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign'
South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, for example).Read More
Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter
A feature of Wednesday's mini-budget was an unexpected 'extra' R83.5 billion in tax revenues.Read More
New WC ActionSA chairperson says leaving the DA was not an easy decision
Former Democratic Alliance member Michelle Wasserman has been appointed as ActionSA's Western Cape chairperson.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe
How can the country move forward from all its struggles? 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia' interrogates our former leader, Kgalema Motlanthe.Read More
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries
Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.Read More
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.Read More
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman.Read More
Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to reflect on what actions his Cabinet would take against perpetrators of state capture.Read More
Lamola on ANC deputy pres bid, cadre deployment and his love for cycling
"The reality is that the governing party now and the country needs to transition to a new generation that must enable us to move to a second phase of strengthening our democracy, of rebuilding the economy," said Lamola.Read More
More from Podcasts
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.Read More
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children
Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? Mandy Weiner unpacks this and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams
Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is still holding the fort this week and delivered the below interviews.Read More
The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile
Today's Midday Report Express comprises of the second episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, where she got an exclusive from Paul Mashatile and so much more.Read More