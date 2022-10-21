Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
MTBPS Reaction: "Funding to SOEs will now come with strict pre- and post-conditions" says finance minister
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Charles Adams - Economics Lecturer at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Today at 05:50
3 big challenges businesses face in South Africa
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jeremy Lang
Jeremy Lang - Chief Investment Office & executive director at Business Partners
Today at 06:25
Could CoCT make use of rental agreement clauses to clamp down on dangerous dogs?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday: Fans
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: U.S Embassy issues terror threat in Johnannesburg
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ryan Cummings, Signal Risk director - Director of Analysis at Signal Risk
Today at 07:20
What does the end of the Transnet strike mean for the berry industry - will it recover?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brent Walsh - CEO at Berries ZA
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
e-tolls heading for scrapyard
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stephanie Fick - Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Today at 08:21
Emerging economies - Focus on Russia
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN
Today at 08:45
History of Cape Town - Company's Garden
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Clare Burgess - Landscape architect and member of Treekeepers Cape Town
Today at 09:15
COCT transport plan
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 09:40
Housing scams
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Tertius Simmers - Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements at ...
Today at 10:15
When and why would bees attack? WC beekeeping association explains
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
chris nicklin
Today at 11:05
World's dirtiest' man dies soon after first wash. How often should one wash/cleanse the skin? [ZOOM]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr. Dagmar Whitaker
Today at 11:30
Breast cancer awareness: importance of regular screening
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Latest Local
Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term' Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka. 26 October 2022 8:53 PM
WATCH: Man's car stolen in 2 minutes, recovered in 20 minutes At a shopping centre in Linden, a car's tracker was jammed before the vehicle was seen driving out of the parking lot. 26 October 2022 11:21 AM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe How can the country move forward from all its struggles? 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia' interrogates our former leader, Kgalema... 26 October 2022 11:07 AM
View all Local
'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign' South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, f... 26 October 2022 7:50 PM
New WC ActionSA chairperson says leaving the DA was not an easy decision Former Democratic Alliance member Michelle Wasserman has been appointed as ActionSA's Western Cape chairperson. 26 October 2022 11:51 AM
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
FMF calls govt to revise employment laws regulating small businesses The Free Market Foundation believes the Basic Conditions of Employment Act is making it difficult for small businesses to operate... 26 October 2022 6:42 AM
Will Godongwana throw Eskom a debt lifeline? On Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament. 26 October 2022 6:26 AM
View all Business
Neuroscience student takes on 2023 Rhodes Scholarship for research in ALS The soon-to-be Oxford university scholar wants to specialise in neurogenomics - a field of study that looks at how genes evolve in... 26 October 2022 2:57 PM
Are societal views on homelessness changing for the better? Homelessness is one of the greatest indicators of South Africa's poverty crisis. 26 October 2022 9:31 AM
WhatsApp outage reveals how reliant people are on messaging platforms On Tuesday, WhatsApp communications worldwide went down for a few hours. 26 October 2022 6:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
View all Sport
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
'World’s dirtiest man' (94) dies shortly after taking first bath in decades Iranian villager Amou Haji refused soap and water for half a century, fearing it would make him sick. 26 October 2022 10:39 AM
[WATCH] Joe Biden (79), dazed and confused, gets lost in White House Garden Does the world’s most powerful person have dementia? 26 October 2022 9:18 AM
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
View all World
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city. 22 October 2022 11:15 AM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all Africa
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
View all Opinion
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith

21 October 2022 4:35 PM
by Ayesha Yon
Tags:
#AnHourWith

Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk!

South African opera singer, Brittany Smith, is ready to take over our playlist this Sunday for another edition of #AnHourWith!

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief — to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories!

Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Barbara Streisand, Bob Marley and the Wailers, and Peabo Bryson.

just-the-hits-individual-rollout-brittany-smith-twitter-headerjpg

Listen to Brittany Smith's playlist below:




21 October 2022 4:35 PM
by Ayesha Yon
Tags:
#AnHourWith

More from Entertainment

SA TikTok star Whitney April. Picture: Supplied.

SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps

24 October 2022 7:17 AM

The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rawpixel/123rf.com

"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour

20 October 2022 10:26 AM

The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Rocking the Daisies Lost & Found pics - comments on social media are hilarious

20 October 2022 8:36 AM

Rocking the Daises is making headlines but it's not about Kehlani this time!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South African opera star Pretty Yende. Picture: @PrettyYende/Twitter.

SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France

15 October 2022 9:36 AM

The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stamp printed in the US dedicated to Harry Potter shows Robbie Coltrane as Reubus Hagrid @ neftali77/123rf.com

Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72

15 October 2022 8:43 AM

Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Harry Potter films.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

.Image Credit: instagram.com/madonna

Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering

12 October 2022 9:16 AM

The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rocking The Daisies made an unforgettable comeback. Image Credit: Buntu Mkhize

Rocking The Daisies made an unforgettable comeback

11 October 2022 1:54 PM

This past weekend, Rocking the Daisies, one of the largest music festivals in South Africa made its return after being postponed for two years due to the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars

8 October 2022 2:03 PM

SAMA-nominated Ernest St.Clair says despite his success his feet are still very much on the ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unlock the Cape with Ute: Love is Burgers and Jackson Hall

6 October 2022 2:48 PM

Every week on Unlock the Cape, Kfm 94.5 presenter Ute Hermanus shows you the hottest spots around Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Craig David. Image Credit: Facebook/Craig David

Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December

6 October 2022 11:24 AM

Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Economist: Consumption outlook from MTBS not sustainable for economy’s future

Local Business

Godongwana's 2022 Medium-Term budget speech: Everything you need to know

Business

4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Tazne van Wyk murder: Court finds accused guilty

26 October 2022 7:45 PM

'Godongwana is a pervert,' EFF accuses minister in Parly

26 October 2022 7:26 PM

Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter

26 October 2022 7:18 PM

