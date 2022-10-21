Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith
South African opera singer, Brittany Smith, is ready to take over our playlist this Sunday for another edition of #AnHourWith!
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief — to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories!
Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Barbara Streisand, Bob Marley and the Wailers, and Peabo Bryson.
Listen to Brittany Smith's playlist below:
