NPA lays two charges against expelled Stellenbosch student Theuns du Toit
CAPE TOWN - Expelled Stellenbosch University student, Theuns du Toit, will be criminally prosecuted.
Du Toit was captured on video, urinating on fellow Huis Marais resident Babalo Ndwayana's study desk and personal belongings at the Matie campus in May.
In June, Ndwayana laid criminal charges against him.
University management expelled the former law student in July following an internal investigation. It said he contravened clauses of the disciplinary code for students.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said two charges would be pursued against Du Toit.
“[The charges are] malicious damage to property and crimen injuria but [we] have instructed the investigating officer to finalise his investigation before the matter is placed on the role.”
