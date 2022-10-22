Help record Cape Town's plant and animal species for international challenge
The City is taking urging Capetonians to help record local plant and animal species this October.
Cape Town is participating in this year’s Great Southern Bioblitz challenge alongside other cities in the southern hemisphere.
The challenge runs from from 28 – 31 October and entry to nature reserves will be free during this period.
The Great Southern Bioblitz is an interactive environmental data collection challenge that takes place annually during springtime.
It's aimed at recording the vast biodiversity of our local environment, says CoCT, with cities competing against each other to see who can record the widest range of plant and animal species.
The Great Southern Bioblitz is a great way for residents to showcase the amazing natural heritage that exists in Cape Town, which is home to its own unique biodiversity with fauna and flora that are found nowhere else.Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor & Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment
Let's help put Cape Town on the map. Good luck, and happy blitzing!Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor & Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment
To take part, simply enter your plant and animal sightings on the iNaturalist app or website.
Click on the Cape Town link on the iNaturalist website for more info and to enter.
Click here for a list of the City's nature reserves.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_169674148_the-large-feline-beast-karakal-caracal-lies-among-the-trees.html?vti=nvmnl3t9a7c523mq5u-1-160
More from Local
Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term'
Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka.Read More
Economist: Consumption outlook from MTBS not sustainable for economy’s future
The economist argued that focus should rather be on scaling down the country’s debt.Read More
Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter
A feature of Wednesday's mini-budget was an unexpected 'extra' R83.5 billion in tax revenues.Read More
WATCH: Man's car stolen in 2 minutes, recovered in 20 minutes
At a shopping centre in Linden, a car's tracker was jammed before the vehicle was seen driving out of the parking lot.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe
How can the country move forward from all its struggles? 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia' interrogates our former leader, Kgalema Motlanthe.Read More
Could subsistence farming be the key to food security?
The agricultural sector is important in our country for building our economy and contributing to food security.Read More
Fans offer support to Springbok Elton Jantjies following rehab admission
Last month, Jantjies was sent home from Argentina following an infidelity scandal involving the Springok's dietician.Read More
Jhb discovery of 6 bodies highlights GBV severity in SA - expert
A Johannesburg man was arrested after 6 bodies were discovered at a workshop he worked in, and he plans to apply for bail on Monday.Read More
Another truck gobbled by infamous Muizenberg bridge
The Muizenberg bridge, nicknamed 'Bridget the truck-eating bridge' caught another truck in her jaws on Tuesday.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term'
Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka.Read More
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"
Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.Read More
Neuroscience student takes on 2023 Rhodes Scholarship for research in ALS
The soon-to-be Oxford university scholar wants to specialise in neurogenomics - a field of study that looks at how genes evolve into phenotype (or physical composition) with specific research focus on ALS.Read More
4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!'
Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced.Read More
Are societal views on homelessness changing for the better?
Homelessness is one of the greatest indicators of South Africa's poverty crisis.Read More
WhatsApp outage reveals how reliant people are on messaging platforms
On Tuesday, WhatsApp communications worldwide went down for a few hours.Read More
Watch celebs and survivors sink or swim for charity at the Great Optimist Race
The Great Optimist Race is back this year at the V&A Waterfront on 29 October.Read More
Killer robots are here: 'We’re not prepared for that'
Drones, robot dogs, jets that fly autonomously, killer robots… The future of warfare is now, and it is terrifying.Read More
Young teacher uses social media to empower educators, children and parents
Twenty-five-year-old foundation phase teacher Nomfundo Brukwe said she uses her social media platforms to assist others beyond the classroom.Read More