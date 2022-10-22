Footage shows armed men kidnapping woman in her Cape Town family store
Footage has emerged of the latest in a spate of kidnappings in Cape Town.
The CCTV video shows a woman being kidnapped at gunpoint in a Bellville liquor store on Wednesday morning.
It is reported that the victim is the wife of the store manager.
RELATED: VIDEO Another kidnapping in Cape Town after woman's car boxed in
At least two men appear to be involved in the kidnapping - one pushes what looks like a firearm into the woman's back and another helps the gunman walk her out of the store.
A number of people were present in the shop at the time and one can be seen making a call as the woman is held up.
Chinese national kidnapped in Bellville, Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/MeZimwv1cB' Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 21, 2022
Police are investigating the incident.
“Three armed men approached a security guard at a liquor store in Strand Street and threatened him with a firearm” the SAPS told the media.
“They then proceeded to the 27-year-old wife of the store manager and forcefully removed her from the premises, where after they fled the scene in a VW Polo."
No arrests have been made yet.
RELATED: SAPS agrees to form task team to tackle kidnapping crisis in Cape Town
Source : https://twitter.com/Abramjee/status/1583460569964650496
More from Local
Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term'
Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka.Read More
Economist: Consumption outlook from MTBS not sustainable for economy’s future
The economist argued that focus should rather be on scaling down the country’s debt.Read More
Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter
A feature of Wednesday's mini-budget was an unexpected 'extra' R83.5 billion in tax revenues.Read More
WATCH: Man's car stolen in 2 minutes, recovered in 20 minutes
At a shopping centre in Linden, a car's tracker was jammed before the vehicle was seen driving out of the parking lot.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe
How can the country move forward from all its struggles? 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia' interrogates our former leader, Kgalema Motlanthe.Read More
Could subsistence farming be the key to food security?
The agricultural sector is important in our country for building our economy and contributing to food security.Read More
Fans offer support to Springbok Elton Jantjies following rehab admission
Last month, Jantjies was sent home from Argentina following an infidelity scandal involving the Springok's dietician.Read More
Jhb discovery of 6 bodies highlights GBV severity in SA - expert
A Johannesburg man was arrested after 6 bodies were discovered at a workshop he worked in, and he plans to apply for bail on Monday.Read More
Another truck gobbled by infamous Muizenberg bridge
The Muizenberg bridge, nicknamed 'Bridget the truck-eating bridge' caught another truck in her jaws on Tuesday.Read More