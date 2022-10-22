'Hope & Peace' takes centre stage at the 2022 Cape Town Arts Festival

Today at 05:10 MTBPS Reaction: "Funding to SOEs will now come with strict pre- and post-conditions" says finance minister Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Charles Adams - Economics Lecturer at University of the Western Cape (UWC)

Today at 05:50 3 big challenges businesses face in South Africa Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Jeremy Lang

Jeremy Lang - Chief Investment Office & executive director at Business Partners

Today at 06:25 Could CoCT make use of rental agreement clauses to clamp down on dangerous dogs? Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursday: Fans Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: U.S Embassy issues terror threat in Johnannesburg Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Ryan Cummings, Signal Risk director - Director of Analysis at Signal Risk

Today at 07:20 What does the end of the Transnet strike mean for the berry industry - will it recover? Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Brent Walsh - CEO at Berries ZA

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 e-tolls heading for scrapyard Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Stephanie Fick - Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Today at 08:21 Emerging economies - Focus on Russia Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN

Today at 08:45 History of Cape Town - Company's Garden Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Clare Burgess - Landscape architect and member of Treekeepers Cape Town

Today at 09:15 COCT transport plan Views and News with Clarence Ford

Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town

Today at 09:40 Housing scams Views and News with Clarence Ford

Tertius Simmers - Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements at ...

Today at 10:15 When and why would bees attack? WC beekeeping association explains Views and News with Clarence Ford

chris nicklin

Today at 11:05 World's dirtiest' man dies soon after first wash. How often should one wash/cleanse the skin? [ZOOM] Views and News with Clarence Ford

Dr. Dagmar Whitaker

