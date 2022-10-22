Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime
The ubiquitous "okada" has long been the favoured form of public transport in Lagos, the most populous city in Nigeria and in fact the African continent.
Now a ban on the motorbike taxis has affected the mobility of the city's more than 15 million inhabitants and put thousands of people out of work.
The measure is necessary step to curb the indiscipline of the riders, save lives and improve security, said the State Government's Gbenga Omotoso.
He said out of the 1 712 accidents recorded in the city in the first quarter of 2022, 767 were caused by okadas.
The ban on commercial motorbikes was implemented in September after a pilot project showed a reduction in both accident and crime rates.
"Lives are being lost on a daily basis, preventable accidents are happening every day and the riders are not respecting any of our traffic laws" says State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
We will not sit back and watch criminally-minded people use that mode of transportation (motorcycles) to perpetrate crimes and criminality in Lagos... The situation has led to a complete breakdown of law and order. This ban has come to stay and we will not tolerate any weakness in enforcement.Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor - Lagos State
The plan is to extend the motorcycle taxi ban to more areas in Lagos State.
