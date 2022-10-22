Cape Town gets first rainbow crossing: 'We embrace diversity' says mayor
The City of Cape Town has unveiled its first pedestrian crossing in the rainbow colours that have become the international symbol for the LGBTQIA+ community.
It's located along busy Somerset Road in Green Point, an area long known for its thriving LGBTQIA+ nightlife and community.
The crossing is supplemented with a pink strip painted on the sidewalks which serves as a "Pink Route" to guide visitors through the neighbourhood and beyond.
Cape Town is known for its vibrant LGBTQIA+ nightlife and community, notes Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
And what he calls the 'place maker' precinct activator is aimed at re-invigorating the buzz of the LGBTQIA+ district using road markings.
We want all to feel welcome in our city where we embrace diversity and the addition of this bold pedestrian crossing to our road network will help spread this message. It also speaks to innovation in public spaces and support for public art that we'd like to foster,Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor
Green Point's pink lane runs along Somerset Road, all the way from the intersection with Liddle Sreet, and then along Dixon, Waterkant, and Rose Streets, up to the intersection with Strand Street.
This is a fun way for visitors to get to know the area and a great addition to our tourist offering soon before the peak holiday season.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor
The response on social media has been mixed.
"Focus on what is needed to better Cape Town and for our people, than to promote other agendas" wrote one Capetonian.
Another thanked the City of Cape Town: "Many of the awful responses to this tweet show exactly why we still need Pride. This is a lovely gesture that will make me smile every time I see it. Thanks!"
Hill-Lewis says the city has many more spaces that can be looked into in future where heritage or unique attractions can be amplified by using sidewalks and pedestrian crossings.
Source : https://twitter.com/geordinhl/status/1582974774631768066
